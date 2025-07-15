Moscow Seeks Countermeasures After Trump’s Warning To Enforce Sanctions

Donald Trump had threatened Monday that the US would slap severe sanctions on Russia if it fails to stop the war on Ukraine.

However, the news had little impact in Russia, as its stock market surged by 2.7 percent, local media reports said.

Experts view this as a relief because Moscow had anticipated more harsh sanctions by the United States.

The Russian tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets stated in its Monday edition that “Russia and America are moving towards a new round of confrontation over Ukraine.”

Has Donald Trump’s Move Backfired?

It further warned that the decision of Trump “will not be pleasant for our country.”

However, for Russia, the declaration that secondary tariffs will only be applied after 50 days gives Moscow the chance to bring countermeasures.

Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump’s threat to Russia was seen as a solid step to bring the Ukraine war to its conclusion and which could also push Moscow and Kyiv to sign a peace deal.

However, now Russia might just evade the effects of the “severe sanctions” Trump is expected to impose on Moscow, local reports said.

In March, Russia had welcomed President Trump’s proposal to broker a ceasefire between the two nations.

However, Moscow insisted that the West must stop military assistance to Ukraine.

Will Russia Sign A Peace Deal With Ukraine?

But experts say that Russia believes it has the upper hand in the war. They added that Russia might seek peace but on its own terms.

Reportedly, Russia is currently occupying around 20 percent of Ukraine, which it has conquered during the war.

While Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia, Moscow bombs Ukrainian cities, reports said.

Reportedly, Ukraine, until now, has received aid assistance of about USD 407 billion, of which the US contributed USD 118 billion.

Ukraine has said that around 40,000 civilians are dead or injured in the Russian attacks, reports say.

Also, almost 7 million people have fled the country, while 12.7 million are in need of humanitarian assistance, local media reports have said.

Russia has repeatedly stated that its goal is to demilitarize Ukraine, media reports noted.

Also Read: Russia Awaits Ukraine’s Nod To Begin Third Round Of Discussions For Peace