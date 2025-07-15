Russia Awaits Ukraine’s Nod To Begin Third Round Of Discussions For Peace

Russia is ready to engage in discussions with Ukraine to end the war, local media reports said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced this on July 14, media reports added.

Peskov said, “Well, it’s obvious that Kiev is in no hurry. We are still awaiting proposals on deadlines. The Russian side is ready to continue and hold the third round.”

He added that situation on ground is evolving rapidly amid Kiev’s hesitation to start a third round of discussion.

“We should wait for some signals from the Kiev regime, who should say whether they want to hold a third round of direct talks or not,” Peskov was quoted as saying by the local media.

“We have repeatedly said that we would prefer achieving our goals through peaceful political-diplomatic means,” he added.

He also warned that “as long as this outcome is impossible, the special military operation continues, and realities on the ground are changing every day,” media reports quoted him.

Earlier in May and June, Russia held discussions with Ukraine in Istanbul. However, the third round of talks has yet to be scheduled.

Meanwhile, US official Rubio, after discussion with Russia’s Lavrov, said that the US’ strategy is to continue engaging all parties involved in finding an outcome to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He noted that his discussion with Lavrov was “frank and important.”

He further added that “Our strategy is to continue to engage all the parties that are involved in finding an outcome to this conflict. We will engage anytime that we have an opportunity to do so, like we did today.”

“I echoed what the President said-both the disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress in peace talks or in a path forward. So, we’ll continue to engage.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has stated that if Russia does not stop its invasion of Ukraine and end the war in 50 days, Washington will impose heavy and severe sanctions on Moscow.

He also pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine as the war between the two nations enter fourth year.

