Donald Trump Warns Severe Sanctions On Russia In 50 Days If Ukraine War Continues

President Trump warned Russia of 100% tariffs if it doesn’t agree to a ceasefire in 50 days. He pledged more weapons to Ukraine, with Europe footing the bill. Despite past support for Russia, Trump now seeks a peace deal. Talks with Putin continue, but progress remains minimal.

Reportedly, Donald Trump said that he wants to stop wars through trade.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 00:48:23 IST

US President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with severe economic sanctions and pledged new weapons to Ukraine if Moscow doesn’t agree to a ceasefire in fifty days.

The new statement by Trump marks a change in approach for him as he looks to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Talking about the Russian President Putin, he said that “I felt we had a deal about four times.” 

Donald Trump introduced a new plan by which European nations would pay for the weapons that the US will give to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Will US Pressure Help To Achieve Peace?

Earlier, Trump had said that when he would become the president, the US would no longer support Ukraine in its war against Russia. 

The US will impose “very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” Trump was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

“Tariffs at about 100%, you’d call them secondary tariffs,” he added.

“I use trade for a lot of things,” Trump noted. “But it’s great for settling wars,” he added.

A senior American official said that the “secondary tariffs” are a term for slapping hundred percent tariffs on Moscow and any country that purchases Russian oil.

Since the US has little trade with Russia, the threat of secondary tariffs could prove to be decisive.

Donald Trump Wants To Bring An End To The War

Donald Trump, who once supported Russia’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has sought to stop the war since he became the American president, reports said.

However, despite his repeated discussions with Putin, the peace deal has little to no effect, which seems to have irritated Trump, media reports noted.

He acknowledged that his discussions with Putin “are very pleasant,” but also noted that the “missiles go off at night.”

To secure Ukrainian defenses even more, Trump has vowed to sell a new range of weapons that includes short-range missiles, howitzer rounds, and medium-range air-to-air missiles.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is in its fourth year and has resulted in the killing of hundreds of thousands of people on both sides.

Also Read: Ukrainian Forces Kill Two Alleged Russian Operatives In Kyiv

