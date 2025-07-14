Ukrainian Forces Kill Two Alleged Russian Operatives In Kyiv

Ukraine said it eliminated Russian special service operatives who were suspects in killing a fellow officer in Kyiv earlier this week, local media reports said.

The Ukrainian officials claimed that Russia’s Federal Security Service was involved in the killing, reports added.

Ivan Voronych, the SBU officer, was killed in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, and officials believe it was an assassination.

Reportedly, the suspects were a man and a woman who, as per officials, attempted to “lay low” after the killing.

Why Were The Suspects Killed?

But the officials nabbed them as a “result of covert investigative and active counterintelligence measures.”

The official added that the suspects tried to resist their arrests and, as a result, were “eliminated” due to an “exchange of fire.”

He further said that the “only prospect for the enemy on the territory of Ukraine is death!”

The SBU, Ukraine’s security service unit, said that both tracked Ivan Voronych’s daily routine and then killed him with a silencer-laced pistol.

Reportedly, the SBU also launched drone attacks against Russian airfields last month.

Earlier, massive drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine resulted in multiple civilians being wounded.

Will the Russia-Ukraine War End In Near Future?

The war between Russia and Ukraine is in its fourth year now, and an end is not in sight.

Russia is currently occupying around 20 percent of Ukraine.

While Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia, Moscow bombs Ukrainian cities.

Reportedly, Ukraine, until now, has received aid assistance of about USD 407 billion, of which the US contributed USD 118 billion.

Ukraine has said that around 40,000 civilians are dead or injured in the Russian attacks. Also, almost 7 million people have fled the country, while 12.7 million are in need of humanitarian assistance.

A Ukrainian woman, injured in a Russian assault on July 3, was declared dead in the hospital.

Also, the Russian defense ministry stated that their forces captured a village in the Donetsk area and another village in the Kharkiv area.

Also Read: Israel-Gaza Conflict Death Toll Crosses 58,000 As Civilian Casualties Surge