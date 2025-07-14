Israel-Gaza Conflict Death Toll Crosses 58,000 As Civilian Casualties Surge

The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has exceeded 58,000, with nearly 100 Palestinians killed since Sunday morning, according to a report by Al Jazeera. A recent Israeli airstrike on a market in Gaza City killed 12 people, including medical consultant Ahmad Qandil, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military has not issued a comment regarding the strike. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, over 138,500 individuals have been wounded. Officials report that more than half of the casualties are women and children, reflecting a steep humanitarian cost.

Civilian Areas Targeted as Gaza Faces Growing Humanitarian Crisis

The Gaza Government Media Office accused Israeli forces and security personnel of deliberately targeting civilians at aid distribution sites, as reported by Al Jazeera. Since May, at least 805 people have died and 5,250 sustained injuries while attempting to collect humanitarian aid. Ahmed Abu Saifan, speaking from al-Awda Hospital, confirmed that a missile strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least 10 individuals, most of them children. The victims had gathered to collect drinking water when the missile struck. Seventeen others sustained injuries during the attack.

Israeli Military Attributes Missile Misfire to Technical Failure

The Israeli military claimed that it had targeted a Palestinian fighter in the Nuseirat camp. However, a technical failure reportedly caused the missile to veer off course, resulting in the unintended civilian casualties. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not provided further evidence, and independent verification of the claim remains unavailable. Meanwhile, Gaza continues to suffer from severe infrastructure collapse, leaving civilians increasingly vulnerable. The ongoing blockade has halted operations at desalination and sanitation plants, leading to dire water scarcity across the region.

Gaza’s Water Crisis Forces Residents to Risk Lives for Survival

Residents in Gaza now travel up to 15 kilometers, many on foot and some overnight, to access limited water collection points, according to humanitarian officials. The Israeli blockade has rendered most water facilities inoperable, creating one of the worst water crises in recent years. Civilians seeking aid and essentials continue to face live fire. “People travel up to 15km [9 miles] from the north to Rafah – many on foot, some overnight – just to get one food parcel,” a humanitarian worker said. “But even then, they’re met with live fire from Israeli forces.”

