Home > World > Mozambique: Indian Navy conducts yoga session, social engagements in Maputo

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 18:24:07 IST

Maputo [Mozambique], September 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy held wide-ranging interactions during its visit to Maputo, which saw training exchanges at Sargent School, Boane and Maputo Air Force Base, visits onboard ships for school children and cadets, a joint yoga session, and medical camps. The visit underscored the Indian Navy’s commitment to strengthening bonds with Mozambique.

Sharing the details of the events in a series of posts on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson said on Saturday, “Indian Navy engaged in a wide spectrum of training and social engagements- Training exchanges at Sargent School, Boane and Maputo Air Force Base, visit onboard ships for school children and cadets, joint #yoga session, and medical camps. The visit underscores #IndianNavy’s commitment to strengthening – #BridgesofFriendship , fostering deep cultural bonds and social responsibility to the community.”

In a post on X on Friday, the Indian Navy shared how the 1TS engagement in Maputo included a joint training in firefighting, Damage Control, VBSS & combined briefing on EEZ surveillance, strengthening maritime ties through shared knowledge, preparedness and capacity building.

“IndianNavy’s #1TS engagement at #Maputo included call on with RAdm Eugenio Dias da Silva Muatuca,Chief of Mozambique Navy and Maj Gen Muianga, Chief of Staff, Mozambique Defence Armed Forces reiterating commitment to enhanced maritime cooperation and partnership. Both Naval Forces undertook joint training in fire fighting, Damage Control, #VBSS & combined briefing on EEZ surveillance, strengthening #maritime ties through shared knowledge, preparedness and capacity building”.

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi, entered Maputo on Tuesday.

The Mozambique Navy warmly received the squadron led by Captain Tijo K Joseph, along with the Defence Advisor. The visit of 1TS ships to Mozambique marks a special occasion as the two nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, as per an official statement by the Indian Navy.

The visit of 1TS trainees to various training units of the Mozambique Defence Forces is also planned, providing enhanced understanding and interoperability between the two navies. The official statement further noted that the visit will culminate with a PASSEX and joint surveillance of Mozambique’s EEZ.

The 1TS visit to Mozambique signifies growing maritime cooperation between the two Navies with an overarching aim of MAHASAGAR, strengthening the ‘Bridges of Friendship’ across the ocean.

India enjoys warm, friendly and substantive ties with Mozambique.

Trade links between Mozambique and the western Indian states date back several centuries and predate the colonial era.

The MEA, in a statement, highlighted how these ancient people-to-people links have been built upon in modern times to forge a strong bilateral relationship based on regular political contacts, ever-deepening economic engagement, and a well-integrated Indian community in Mozambique. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

