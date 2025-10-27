Bangladesh Opens Doors For Zakir Naik, Fugitive Preacher Set To Tour Country 9 Years After Dhaka Terror Attack

Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has approved a month-long nationwide tour for controversial Islamic preacher and wanted Indian fugitive Zakir Naik. This will be Naik’s first-ever visit to Bangladesh revoking previous administration’s stance under Sheikh Hasina,

Muhammad Yunus Led Government Clears Zakir Naik’s Visit

According to the reports, the Yunus-led administration has officially sanctioned the tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 20, 2025. The preacher is expected to deliver a series of religious sermons across multiple cities during his stay.

The organisers confirmed that the events are being facilitated by government officials, suggesting active state support for the visit.

Sheikh Hasina’s Ban Revoked, Zakir Naik To Tour Banlgladesh

The visit is a complete policy reversal from the former Sheikh Hasina government, which had banned Naik’s Peace TV in the aftermath of the July 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack in Dhaka. The deadly assault, carried out by Islamist militants, left 22 people dead, including nine Italians, seven Japanese, one American, and one Indian.

During the 12-hour siege, Bangladeshi commandos rescued 13 hostages and killed six gunmen, while two police officers lost their lives and 30 others sustained injuries.

The Hasina government’s decision to ban Peace TV followed revelations that the attackers were inspired by Naik’s sermons.

Zakir Naik Wanted In India, Living in Exile in Malaysia

Zakir Naik, who has been living in self-imposed exile in Malaysia since 2016, faces multiple charges in India for hate speech and inciting communal disharmony. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

New Delhi has repeatedly sought Naik’s extradition from Malaysia, but Kuala Lumpur has so far declined to act on the requests.

Naik recently received a red carpet welcome in Pakistan.

During that visit, Naik was reportedly seen meeting members of the banned terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including commander Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, Muhammad Harris Dhar, and Faisal Nadeem, all of whom were designated international terrorists by the United States in 2008.

