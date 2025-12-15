Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

A Muslim cemetery was desecrated in Australia, leaving decapitated pig heads on the grounds. Local news picked up the story on Monday, right after a mass shooting shook Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

A video started making the rounds online, showing the aftermath at the cemetery in Narellan, a suburb in South Western Sydney. Pig heads and other body parts scattered at the entrance.

PIG HEADS THROWN ON MUSLIM GRAVES NEAR BONDI TERROR ATTACKS pic.twitter.com/4BCLPfeY3Y — RT (@RT_com) December 15, 2025

Police said they got the call on Monday about animal remains dumped near Richardson Road. Officers showed up, found the pig heads just as reported, and launched an investigation right away.

They’ve since cleaned up the scene, but they’re still looking into who did this and why.

All of this happened just a day after two gunmen, a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, opened fire on Bondi Beach.

They killed 15 people and wounded 42 more, sending shockwaves through the city. One of the shooters died, the other is in critical condition. Police are calling it a terrorist act.

People on social media started posting videos of Christmas fireworks, saying “Islamists” were celebrating the deaths of Jews at Bondi Beach. Some of these claims were downright ridiculous.

Blaming others like this happened fast, even though officials kept asking everyone to stay calm and said they were still looking into what actually happened.

