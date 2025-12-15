LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva
LIVE TV
Home > World > Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

A Muslim cemetery in Sydney’s Narellan suburb was vandalised with pig heads days after a deadly Bondi Beach mass shooting. Australian police confirmed an investigation into the hate incident as authorities probe links amid heightened security concerns following the declared terrorist attack.

PIG HEADS THROWN ON MUSLIM GRAVES NEAR BONDI TERROR ATTACKS (PHOTO: X)
PIG HEADS THROWN ON MUSLIM GRAVES NEAR BONDI TERROR ATTACKS (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 15, 2025 21:23:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

A Muslim cemetery was desecrated in Australia, leaving decapitated pig heads on the grounds. Local news picked up the story on Monday, right after a mass shooting shook Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

A video started making the rounds online, showing the aftermath at the cemetery in Narellan, a suburb in South Western Sydney. Pig heads and other body parts scattered at the entrance.

Police said they got the call on Monday about animal remains dumped near Richardson Road. Officers showed up, found the pig heads just as reported, and launched an investigation right away.

They’ve since cleaned up the scene, but they’re still looking into who did this and why.

All of this happened just a day after two gunmen, a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, opened fire on Bondi Beach.

They killed 15 people and wounded 42 more, sending shockwaves through the city. One of the shooters died, the other is in critical condition. Police are calling it a terrorist act.

People on social media started posting videos of Christmas fireworks, saying “Islamists” were celebrating the deaths of Jews at Bondi Beach. Some of these claims were downright ridiculous.

Blaming others like this happened fast, even though officials kept asking everyone to stay calm and said they were still looking into what actually happened. 

ALSO READ: Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 9:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australiaBondi Beachhome-hero-pos-4latest world newsSydney Terror Attack

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: Chilling Moment When Elderly Sydney Victim Confronted The Shooter Head-On, Internet Says, ‘He Died A Hero’

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Can Foreigners Finally Own Property In Saudi Arabia? New Law Explained As Country Eases Rules, Check Fine And What Stays Off-Limit

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Why US Surrogacy Has Become The Go-To Option for Chinese Billionaires Like Xu Bo To Build Large Families? Everything Decoded

LATEST NEWS

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

Who Is Sajid Saifullah Jutt? NIA Names Pakistan-Based Lashkar Offshoot Chief As Pahalgam Attack Mastermind

Nick Reiner, Son Of Renowned Filmmaker Rob Reiner Gets Arrested In Connection With Parents’ Murder, Bail Set At $4 Million

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

Shah Rukh Khan As Rehman Dakait? Viral Fan Edit of King Khan On Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Song Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Two-Time Amazon Bestseller at 16, Shaurya Singhvi Sets a New Benchmark

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface
Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface
Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface
Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

QUICK LINKS