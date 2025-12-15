LIVE TV
Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

The two gunmen behind Australia’s deadly Bondi Beach shooting have been identified as a father and son, NSW Police confirmed. Authorities said there were only two shooters, ending speculation about a third attacker. The attack at a crowded beach festival has left 16 people dead and shocked the nation.

Bondi Beach shooting suspects identified as father and son as NSW Police confirm 16 dead and detail how the Sydney attack unfolded. Photo: X.
Bondi Beach shooting suspects identified as father and son as NSW Police confirm 16 dead and detail how the Sydney attack unfolded. Photo: X.

Published: December 15, 2025 07:35:40 IST

Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

The two gunmen behind the deadly Bondi Beach shooting have been identified as a father and son, New South Wales Police confirmed on Monday (local time). The two were involved in one of Australia’s deadliest mass shootings in decades.

Addressing the media, NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the attackers were the only shooters involved in Sunday’s violence.

“The two males, aged 50 and 24, have been identified as the only shooters,” Lanyon said, adding that the search for a possible third attacker had been called off.

Bondi Beach Shooting Suspects

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), quoting law enforcement sources, said that the younger suspect was identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram and his father as 50-year-old Sajid Akram.

While Commissioner Lanyon did not publicly name the suspects during the press conference, authorities later confirmed their identities to ABC News. One of the gunmen was also referred to as Naveen Akram in media reports.

Where Are Naveed Akram and Sajid Akram?

Police said 24-year-old Naveed Akram was apprehended at the scene and taken to hospital. According to Commissioner Lanyon, he remains under police guard and is in a critical but stable condition.

His father, Sajid Akram, was shot by police during the attack and died at the scene. ABC News reported that the 50-year-old owned a fruit shop. Commissioner Lanyon confirmed that police officers opened fire on the older suspect during the incident, leading to his death at the crime scene.

Bondi Beach Shooting Death Toll

Authorities revealed that the father and son had told family members they were heading out for a weekend fishing trip to Jervis Bay before carrying out the attack.

The shooting took place on Sunday at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where crowds of locals and tourists had gathered for a “Hanukkah by the Sea” festival. Police said the two men opened fire at the public gathering, triggering panic along the beach.

Initially, officials reported that 12 people had been killed, a figure that included the deceased gunman. On Monday, authorities revised the toll to 16 dead. Among the victims were a 10-year-old child and an 87-year-old man.

Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Bystander’s Intervention Caught on Video

Australian media also reported acts of bravery during the attack. According to News.com.au, a bystander intervened and disarmed one of the attackers. Video footage captured the moment a man approached a gunman from behind, grabbed the shotgun from his hands, and neutralised him.

“News.com.au can confirm the hero has been named as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a Sydney local who owns a fruit shop in Sutherland,” the report said.
Injured While Saving Lives

The report added that Ahmed al Ahmed was shot in two places during the attack. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is credited with saving multiple lives by stopping one of the gunmen.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 7:35 AM IST
