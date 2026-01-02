‘My Health Is Perfect’: Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Bruised Hand, Dozing-Off in Public Claims, Opens Up on Recent ‘MRI’

Amid growing public scrutiny over his health, Donald Trump has firmly pushed back against speculation surrounding bruises on his hand and claims that he dozes off during public appearances. Declaring that his “health is perfect,” the 79-year-old US President addressed the concerns in a recent interview.

Trump on Bruised Hand

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump said his “health is perfect” and voiced irritation over repeated questions about his well-being. After recent reports highlighted his bruised hands, which sometimes appeared to be concealed with makeup, and instances of swollen ankles.

Trump said, “Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time.” Addressing the bruising, he said, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

He also revealed he occasionally uses makeup or bandages when his hand gets “whacked,” claiming one such bruise occurred when Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally struck the back of his hand with her ring during a high-five.

Trump on Dozing Off in Public

Donald Trump has at times appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during public engagements, including an Oval Office meeting in November, but he firmly dismissed suggestions that he falls asleep in public.

“I’ve never been a big sleeper,” Trump said, describing such moments as brief periods of “relaxation” rather than dozing off. Explaining the images that have circulated online, he added, “I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me. Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Trump Opens on ‘MRI’

When questioned about reports that he underwent an MRI in October, Donald Trump clarified that he had a CT scan instead. He noted that a CT scan is a quicker and more commonly used imaging test for obtaining detailed internal images, whereas an MRI typically takes longer and is used to examine soft tissues. Trump also rejected claims suggesting he has hearing difficulties.

The renewed focus on Trump’s health has also revived memories of his past jabs at predecessor Joe Biden, whom he frequently derided as “Sleepy Joe.”