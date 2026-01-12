LIVE TV
Home > World > Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

Myanmar held a second round of voting in its first general election under military rule, a process widely criticised as lopsided and lacking credibility amid ongoing conflict and political repression.

Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 12, 2026 05:03:03 IST

Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

On January 11, 2026, the military regime in Myanmar moved its general election to the second phase in the 110 townships, where the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), which has the backing of the military, was already claiming overwhelming leads from the very beginning. Voting in these areas controlled by the army was held anyway, against a backdrop of civil war, boycotts of the elections by pro-democracy groups, and the exclusion of the National League for Democracy (NLD) which is led by Aung San Suu Kyi – the elections have been condemned worldwide as a “sham” intended to give legitimacy to Min Aung Hlaing’s rule.

Lopsided First Phase Recap

According to the Union Election Commission data, the polls on December 28th in 102 townships led the USDP to win 89 out of 102 Pyithu Hluttaw seats (87%), plus 85% of regional assembly contests. The junta reported a 52% turnout among the 11 million eligible voters, but critics argue that opposition was suppressed, and 65 non-participating townships were not counted due to conflict. Khin Yi, the USDP leader and an ally of Min Aung Hlaing, gained a landslide victory in Naypyitaw.

Second Round Dynamics

The polling began under very tight security in the areas where the war was raging. The polling opened in 330 townships, of which 74% were from the total number of the first round. The final phase, which is set to occur on January 25, will bypass the rebel zones. The USDP is not expected to face any serious competition with 4,800 candidates from 57 parties, six contenders nationwide, none of which are challenging the junta’s proxies. A low turnout is expected as the National Unity Government urges people not to vote, calling it an “illegitimate” election.

 

Strategic Implications

  • The “Parliament Control”: USDP’s projected majority in the 664-seat legislature (plus the military’s 25% quota) ensures presidential nomination power.
  • The “Legitimacy Play”: Election rubber-stamps 2021 coup, junta transition despite 5,000+ daily casualties.
  • The “Opposition Fallout”: NUG, ethnic armies grow stronger through violence; U.S./EU sanctions are inevitable after the vote.
  • The “Regional Concerns”: India keeps an eye on the stability of the border; ASEAN mediation talks have slowed down.
First published on: Jan 12, 2026 5:03 AM IST
Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election
Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election
Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election
Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

