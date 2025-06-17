NAACP Breaks 116-Year Tradition, Does Not Invite President Trump To Convention

For the first time in its 116-year history, the NAACP has chosen not to invite a sitting U.S. president to its annual national convention. The civil rights organization announced that President Donald Trump would not be extended an invitation to the 2025 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, breaking a long-standing tradition of bipartisan engagement.

A Decision Based on Values

NAACP President Derrick Johnson stated that the decision was not about political partisanship but rather about protecting civil rights. “This has nothing to do with political party,” Johnson said.

“Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights.”

Legal Disputes Highlight the Rift

The NAACP has taken legal action against the Trump administration on multiple fronts in recent years.

One notable lawsuit targeted the Department of Education for cutting federal funds to universities with diversity programs.

These conflicts have only intensified the organization’s stance against associating with the current administration at its most important annual gathering.

Tradition Meets a Changing Era

Presidents from both parties, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Ronald Reagan, have addressed the NAACP in previous years.

Even when faced with criticism, sitting presidents had historically accepted the invitation as a gesture of respect and engagement.

The current decision marks a significant departure, signaling that certain policies and rhetoric have crossed a line for the NAACP.

Focus of the 2025 Convention

This year’s convention in Charlotte will concentrate on voting rights, racial equity, education reform, and community empowerment ahead of the 2025 election cycle.

Thousands of civil rights leaders, youth delegates, and community organizers are expected to participate in panels, workshops, and strategic discussions.

Silence from the White House

As of now, there has been no official response from the White House regarding the NAACP’s decision.

The organization has confirmed that no invitation will be issued and no representative from the administration will speak at the event.

By choosing not to invite President Trump, the NAACP is emphasizing its commitment to civil rights over ceremonial traditions.

This move reflects growing tensions between civil rights advocates and the current administration, and may set a precedent for how advocacy groups interact with power going forward.

