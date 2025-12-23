LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

The release of new Epstein files has renewed scrutiny of Nadia Marcinko, an alleged aide and former victim of Jeffrey Epstein, who has been missing from public view since early 2024. Named in civil lawsuits accusing her of participating in abuse, Marcinko was never charged after receiving immunity in 2008, and her current whereabouts remain unknown, fuelling public speculation.

The release of new Epstein files has renewed scrutiny of Nadia Marcinko, an alleged aide and former victim of Jeffrey Epstein. (Image: X)
The release of new Epstein files has renewed scrutiny of Nadia Marcinko, an alleged aide and former victim of Jeffrey Epstein. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 23, 2025 14:59:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

The release of the Epstein files has sparked a lot of fresh controversies, one of them is about Nadia Marcinko, also known as Nada Marcinkova. Ever since the US Department of Justice published a fresh batch of the controversial documents, questions about the whereabouts of Nadia Marcinko have arisen. She is an alleged accomplice of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and has not been seen publicly since early 2024, when a New York court unsealed part of the documents. Marcinko has not been located at her known addresses, including her Upper East Side home in New York. 

You Might Be Interested In

Nadia Marcinko is a Slovakia-born pilot and model, it is believed that she was trafficked to the United States by Epstein when she was a minor. According to reports, civil lawsuits have named Marcinko as an aide and accused her of participating in abuse alongside Epstein. One lawsuit alleges that she helped him to “satisfy his criminal sexual desires by, on occasion, directly participating in sexual abuse and prostitution of the minor girls.”

Nadia, a sex slave or aide?

Although Nadia Marcinko has been named as an aide to Epstein, at first she was regarded as his victim. As a matter of fact, multiple reports have said that Epstein boasted about Marcinko being his “Yugoslavian sex slave”.

You Might Be Interested In

According to police investigations, many victims told authorities that Marcinko was involved in their abuse. One of the victims recalled that she was paid multiple times to have sex with Marcinko while Epstein was watching and masturbated. Another victim said that she was instructed to “kiss and fondle” her. 

Several documents have revealed that she was never charged with any crime because she was granted immunity from prosecution in 2008 as part of the controversial non-prosecution agreement in Florida, where Epstein was handed an 18-month sentence in a county jail and avoided any serious charges. 

Details about her current whereabouts are unknown, which has ignited public interest in her. 

Also Read: Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Epstein filesJeffrey Epsteinlatest newslatest words news

RELATED News

Russian Air Attack On Ukraine Kills 3, Knocks Out Power Across The Country

Will US Finally Take Over Greenland? Donald Trump’s Latest Moves Signal He Is Doubling Down

Why Is FBI Director Kash Patel Facing Heat Over A New Fleet Of BMWs Months After Flying In $115 Million Jet To Meet His Girlfriend? Everything Explained

UK Horror: Husband Drugged, Raped Ex-Wife For 13 Years – Now Charged With 56 Sexual Sex Offences Including Voyeurism, Child Abuse

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

LATEST NEWS

Manushi Chhillar’s Real Morning Routine: From Honey Masks to Gym Time

From 19-Minute MMS To Payal Gaming Video Row: Viral Videos Of 2025 That Exposed The Dark Reality Of Digital Sharing

Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

Why Delhi High Court Ordered Meta, X, E-Commerce Sites To Take Down Fake Quotes On Sunil Gavaskar, Merchandise — What Are ‘Personality Rights’?

‘I Need A Bulletproof Car’: Rashid Khan Leaves Kevin Pietersen Shocked, Reveals Why He Can Never Walk Freely In Afghanistan

Hyderabad Horror: How Woman, Along With Lover, Killed Her Husband And Passed It Off As Heart Attack, Arrested After…

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Who is Haji Mastan’s Daughter Haseen’s Husband? Why Has She Sought PM Modi’s Help, Claiming Years Of Sexual Abuse?

3I/ATLAS Update: Parker Solar Probe Spots Interstellar Comet Hidden Behind the Sun

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy
Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy
Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy
Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

QUICK LINKS