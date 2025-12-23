Nadia Marcinko Missing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Is Nowhere To Be Seen As New Files Stir Controversy

The release of the Epstein files has sparked a lot of fresh controversies, one of them is about Nadia Marcinko, also known as Nada Marcinkova. Ever since the US Department of Justice published a fresh batch of the controversial documents, questions about the whereabouts of Nadia Marcinko have arisen. She is an alleged accomplice of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and has not been seen publicly since early 2024, when a New York court unsealed part of the documents. Marcinko has not been located at her known addresses, including her Upper East Side home in New York.

Nadia Marcinko is a Slovakia-born pilot and model, it is believed that she was trafficked to the United States by Epstein when she was a minor. According to reports, civil lawsuits have named Marcinko as an aide and accused her of participating in abuse alongside Epstein. One lawsuit alleges that she helped him to “satisfy his criminal sexual desires by, on occasion, directly participating in sexual abuse and prostitution of the minor girls.”

Nadia, a sex slave or aide?

Although Nadia Marcinko has been named as an aide to Epstein, at first she was regarded as his victim. As a matter of fact, multiple reports have said that Epstein boasted about Marcinko being his “Yugoslavian sex slave”.

According to police investigations, many victims told authorities that Marcinko was involved in their abuse. One of the victims recalled that she was paid multiple times to have sex with Marcinko while Epstein was watching and masturbated. Another victim said that she was instructed to “kiss and fondle” her.

Several documents have revealed that she was never charged with any crime because she was granted immunity from prosecution in 2008 as part of the controversial non-prosecution agreement in Florida, where Epstein was handed an 18-month sentence in a county jail and avoided any serious charges.

Details about her current whereabouts are unknown, which has ignited public interest in her.

Also Read: Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics