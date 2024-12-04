Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Naresh Bhatt, Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife In US, Arrested After He Googles ‘How Soon Can You Remarry’

A Virginia man is facing murder charges in the chilling case of his wife’s disappearance, with prosecutors alleging a trail of disturbing actions and evidence pointing to foul play. The accused, Naresh Bhatt, is under investigation for the suspected killing and concealment of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a young mother originally from Nepal.

Naresh Bhatt, Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife In US, Arrested After He Googles ‘How Soon Can You Remarry’

A Virginia man of Indian origin has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old mother originally from Nepal. Naresh Bhatt, 33, faces allegations of killing Mamta and defiling her body, according to court records. Prosecutors disclosed that Bhatt reportedly searched online for topics such as “how soon can you remarry” after a spouse’s death and purchased suspicious items shortly after her disappearance. The case is under active investigation.

Charges Against Naresh Bhatt

The Prince William County Circuit’s Criminal Division has charged Bhatt with two felonies. His wife, Mamta, was last seen on July 29, and her disappearance was reported on August 5 after she failed to appear for work, prompting police to conduct a wellness check. A grand jury formally indicted Bhatt on charges of murder and concealing a body after evidence of foul play emerged.

During questioning, Bhatt informed authorities that he and his wife were in the process of separating. Prosecutors allege that as early as April, Bhatt conducted disturbing online searches, including “How long does it take to get married after spouse dies,” “What happens to debt after a spouse dies,” and “What happens if a spouse disappears in Virginia.”

Evidence implicating Naresh Bhatt

Investigators later uncovered evidence implicating Bhatt in Mamta’s presumed death. Surveillance footage allegedly shows him purchasing cleaning supplies and knives from two Walmart stores, with two of the knives still unaccounted for. Prosecutors further claim that Bhatt disposed of a bloodstained bath mat and trash bags into a compactor shortly after Mamta’s disappearance. DNA evidence found in the couple’s home confirmed the presence of Mamta’s blood, supporting allegations of her death and dismemberment, even though her body has not been located.

Authorities reported that Bhatt initially gave unclear explanations regarding Mamta’s disappearance and declined to file a missing person report. A search of their home on August 22 led to his arrest, and he has remained in custody since being denied bail in September. Surveillance footage presented by prosecutors shows Bhatt allegedly discarding trash bags in dumpsters, further implicating him in the case.

Ongoing efforts to locate Mamta’s body

Efforts to locate Mamta’s body are ongoing. Meanwhile, her family continues to grieve. In an emotional interview with NewsNation, Gita Kafle, Mamta’s mother, described her daughter as “a hardworking, honest person” who aspired to achieve greatness. She expressed her devastation, saying, “I can never forget her, but whenever I think about it, my heart aches.”

This case has drawn significant attention as investigators work to uncover the full circumstances surrounding Mamta’s disappearance and death.

Also Read: Bangladesh Suspends Agartala Consular Services After Security Breach

Filed under

Indian-origin man Mamta Kafle Naresh Bhatt Nepal virginia

Advertisement

Also Read

Real Madrid Aim To Reclaim La Liga Top Spot With A Win Over Athletic Club

Real Madrid Aim To Reclaim La Liga Top Spot With A Win Over Athletic Club

Rohtang Pass Closed Due To Black Ice; Safety Advisory Issued For Tourists

Rohtang Pass Closed Due To Black Ice; Safety Advisory Issued For Tourists

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches On The New Maharashtra CM

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches...

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Entertainment

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox