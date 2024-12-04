Naresh Bhatt, Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife In US, Arrested After He Googles ‘How Soon Can You Remarry’

A Virginia man is facing murder charges in the chilling case of his wife’s disappearance, with prosecutors alleging a trail of disturbing actions and evidence pointing to foul play. The accused, Naresh Bhatt, is under investigation for the suspected killing and concealment of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a young mother originally from Nepal.

A Virginia man of Indian origin has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old mother originally from Nepal. Naresh Bhatt, 33, faces allegations of killing Mamta and defiling her body, according to court records. Prosecutors disclosed that Bhatt reportedly searched online for topics such as “how soon can you remarry” after a spouse’s death and purchased suspicious items shortly after her disappearance. The case is under active investigation.

Charges Against Naresh Bhatt

The Prince William County Circuit’s Criminal Division has charged Bhatt with two felonies. His wife, Mamta, was last seen on July 29, and her disappearance was reported on August 5 after she failed to appear for work, prompting police to conduct a wellness check. A grand jury formally indicted Bhatt on charges of murder and concealing a body after evidence of foul play emerged.

During questioning, Bhatt informed authorities that he and his wife were in the process of separating. Prosecutors allege that as early as April, Bhatt conducted disturbing online searches, including “How long does it take to get married after spouse dies,” “What happens to debt after a spouse dies,” and “What happens if a spouse disappears in Virginia.”

Evidence implicating Naresh Bhatt

Investigators later uncovered evidence implicating Bhatt in Mamta’s presumed death. Surveillance footage allegedly shows him purchasing cleaning supplies and knives from two Walmart stores, with two of the knives still unaccounted for. Prosecutors further claim that Bhatt disposed of a bloodstained bath mat and trash bags into a compactor shortly after Mamta’s disappearance. DNA evidence found in the couple’s home confirmed the presence of Mamta’s blood, supporting allegations of her death and dismemberment, even though her body has not been located.

Authorities reported that Bhatt initially gave unclear explanations regarding Mamta’s disappearance and declined to file a missing person report. A search of their home on August 22 led to his arrest, and he has remained in custody since being denied bail in September. Surveillance footage presented by prosecutors shows Bhatt allegedly discarding trash bags in dumpsters, further implicating him in the case.

Ongoing efforts to locate Mamta’s body

Efforts to locate Mamta’s body are ongoing. Meanwhile, her family continues to grieve. In an emotional interview with NewsNation, Gita Kafle, Mamta’s mother, described her daughter as “a hardworking, honest person” who aspired to achieve greatness. She expressed her devastation, saying, “I can never forget her, but whenever I think about it, my heart aches.”

This case has drawn significant attention as investigators work to uncover the full circumstances surrounding Mamta’s disappearance and death.

