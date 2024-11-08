Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NASA Claims Sunita Williams Is In Good Health After Recent Pic Of Hers Appearing Leaner Sparks Concerns

This statement follows reports suggesting that Williams might be experiencing health challenges due to her extended stay on the ISS. A recent photo of Williams making a pepperoni pizza circulated on social media, sparking concerns due to her seemingly leaner appearance.

NASA Claims Sunita Williams Is In Good Health After Recent Pic Of Hers Appearing Leaner Sparks Concerns

NASA recently addressed rising concerns regarding astronaut Sunita Williams’ health, assuring the public that all crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are “in good health.”

Jimi Russell, spokesperson for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, told the Daily Mail that NASA astronauts on the ISS receive regular medical check-ups and are continuously monitored by assigned flight surgeons to ensure their well-being.

NASA Claims Sunita Williams Is In Good Health

This statement follows reports suggesting that Williams might be experiencing health challenges due to her extended stay on the ISS. A recent photo of Williams making a pepperoni pizza circulated on social media, sparking concerns due to her seemingly leaner appearance.

A pulmonologist based in Seattle observed that Williams appears “gaunt” in the image, noting that her sunken cheeks may indicate weight loss, possibly from a sustained calorie deficit due to the physiological demands of long-term space living.

Williams and her colleague Barry Wilmore have been aboard the ISS since June, extending their stay due to an unexpected malfunction of the Starliner spacecraft, originally planned as an eight-day mission. Their return to Earth is now scheduled for February.

NASA recently hospitalized an astronaut from the Crew-8 mission following an extended eight-month deployment on the ISS. Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin were taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida for post-mission medical evaluations.

One astronaut was kept under observation as a precaution, though NASA withheld specifics to maintain the crew member’s medical privacy.

When Is Sunita Williams Returning To Earth?

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is now set to return to Earth in February 2025 aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

Original Plan
Initially, Williams was supposed to complete her journey back to Earth on Boeing’s Starliner, but the mission was extended following technical challenges.

Starliner Issues
The Starliner encountered issues, including helium leaks and malfunctions in its control thrusters. For safety reasons, NASA opted to bring the spacecraft back without any crew on board.

Return via SpaceX Dragon
Williams will now be joined by NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on the return journey aboard SpaceX’s Dragon.

Expedition 71/72 Crew
Until their departure, Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore will continue their responsibilities as part of the Expedition 71/72 team.

ALSO READ: From India To Afghanistan And Others, Here’s A List Of Countries That Have Banned TikTok 

Filed under

Butch Wilmore NASA space Sunita Williams Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox