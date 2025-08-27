NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’

The recent US tariffs on Indian imports have raised concerns of a major setback in the relationship between Washington and New Delhi, according to NATO advisor Krystle Kaul. The fresh duties took effect on Wednesday, doubling the existing 25 per cent levy to 50 per cent.

Trump has said that this move came after India’s purchase of Russian oil, which he claims funds Moscow’s war in Ukraine. “It will set back relations between India and the US, which have taken so many decades to rebuild,” Kaul told PTI, adding that the tariffs are Trump’s “power move” that will hurt businesses.

Trade experts estimate the new duties will impact at least Rs 45,000 crore worth of Indian exports. Bengal is expected to be among the hardest-hit states, with its labour-intensive seafood industry facing a severe blow. The state contributes around 12 per cent of India’s seafood exports, mainly prawns from North and South 24-Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

“Marine exports worth Rs 5,000-6,000 crore from Bengal are directly at risk,” said Rajarshi Banerji, chairman of the Seafoods Exporters Association of India (East). Yogesh Gupta of FIEO warned that 7,000-10,000 jobs in Bengal’s seafood sector could be lost, as states like Andhra Pradesh may capture alternative markets, according to PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that India would not bow to foreign pressure and said the interests of farmers, small industries, and cattle rearers would remain his priority. PM Modi also called for a stronger “swadeshi” push, saying what matters most is that “the sweat and hard work should be Indian.”

The tariffs come after five rounds of trade talks between Washington and New Delhi failed to deliver a deal.

Meanwhile, Trump has warned other countries to remove what he called “digital taxes and regulations” targeting US technology companies. He threatened fresh tariffs on nations that continue with such policies.

