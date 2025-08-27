LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’

NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that India would not bow to foreign pressure and said the interests of farmers, small industries, and cattle rearers would remain his priority.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 27, 2025 13:00:40 IST

The recent US tariffs on Indian imports have raised concerns of a major setback in the relationship between Washington and New Delhi, according to NATO advisor Krystle Kaul. The fresh duties took effect on Wednesday, doubling the existing 25 per cent levy to 50 per cent.

Trump has said that this move came after India’s purchase of Russian oil, which he claims funds Moscow’s war in Ukraine. “It will set back relations between India and the US, which have taken so many decades to rebuild,” Kaul told PTI, adding that the tariffs are Trump’s “power move” that will hurt businesses.

Trade experts estimate the new duties will impact at least Rs 45,000 crore worth of Indian exports. Bengal is expected to be among the hardest-hit states, with its labour-intensive seafood industry facing a severe blow. The state contributes around 12 per cent of India’s seafood exports, mainly prawns from North and South 24-Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

“Marine exports worth Rs 5,000-6,000 crore from Bengal are directly at risk,” said Rajarshi Banerji, chairman of the Seafoods Exporters Association of India (East). Yogesh Gupta of FIEO warned that 7,000-10,000 jobs in Bengal’s seafood sector could be lost, as states like Andhra Pradesh may capture alternative markets, according to PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that India would not bow to foreign pressure and said the interests of farmers, small industries, and cattle rearers would remain his priority. PM Modi also called for a stronger “swadeshi” push, saying what matters most is that “the sweat and hard work should be Indian.”

The tariffs come after five rounds of trade talks between Washington and New Delhi failed to deliver a deal.

Meanwhile, Trump has warned other countries to remove what he called “digital taxes and regulations” targeting US technology companies. He threatened fresh tariffs on nations that continue with such policies.

ALSO READ: ‘PM Modi, Trump Have…’: Harsh Vardhan Shringla As Trump’s 50% Tariffs Come Into Effect

Tags: donald trumpNATO advisor Krystle KaulUS tariff

RELATED News

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’
Uber Pro Card App Down: Users Struggle – What Does It Mean for Your Earnings?

LATEST NEWS

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities
PV Sindhu Delivers One Of Her Best Wins Of 2025 At BWF World Championships In Paris!
Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’
NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’
NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’
NATO Adviser Issues Big Statement, Warns US Tariffs On India Will Hurt Ties: ‘It Will Set Back…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?