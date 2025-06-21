NATO Summit 2025: Date, Timings, Venue, Attendees And Why All Eyes Will Be On Trump

Leaders from across the NATO alliance will convene in The Hague on June 24–25 for what is shaping up to be one of the most sensitive gatherings in the bloc’s history.

With escalating global threats and internal disagreements on key issues, expectations are deliberately modest. Yet, a familiar figure is once again at the centre of attention—US President Donald Trump.

In a clear effort to sidestep conflict, NATO has trimmed the summit’s schedule and issued a brief declaration. The minimalist approach is designed to reduce the likelihood of public disputes.

Central to the discussions will be a new defence spending target, a move meant to reinforce NATO’s core principle of collective security.

Trump’s Influence Casts a Long Shadow

Although the summit will bring together 45 heads of state and government, along with foreign and defence ministers and over 6,000 delegates, much of the spotlight remains fixed on Trump. With the U.S. presidential election on the horizon, his known scepticism toward NATO and unpredictable approach to diplomacy have leaders proceeding with caution.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, overseeing his first summit in the role, has shaped the agenda around one key topic: defence spending.

It’s a subject Trump has championed for years. By focusing on this area of agreement, Rutte hopes to sideline more divisive issues such as NATO’s approach to Russia and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Tight Security for NATO’s Most Expensive Summit

The Netherlands is undertaking its largest-ever security operation for a NATO summit. With 32 alliance leaders and representatives from more than a dozen partner countries attending, the cost of hosting the summit has reached a record-breaking €183.4 million (approximately $210 million).

Trump has repeatedly urged European allies to increase their contributions to NATO, even accusing them of owing the United States “massive amounts of money.”

His calls for defence spending to reach 5% of GDP have drawn criticism, but they’ve also led to measurable changes. Experts say Trump has been more successful than his predecessors in pushing the issue, even if his methods have been divisive.

Russia’s Strategy Off the Table to Avoid Fracture

In a move that reflects the fragile unity within NATO, the alliance has decided to shelve discussions about a new Russia strategy. The omission signals just how difficult it has become to reach consensus on one of the most pressing threats to European security.

Limited Role for Ukraine’s Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to the summit dinner but will not participate in the core meetings of the North Atlantic Council.

His exclusion from the main talks reflects a careful balancing act by NATO leaders, who are wary of igniting further disagreement, particularly with Trump, who has openly questioned military support to Ukraine.

Observers believe the summit’s brevity and narrow scope are designed to suit Trump’s known dislike of long, bureaucratic meetings.

Some analysts suggest this setup may allow Trump to claim a diplomatic win, especially if he can assert that European allies are finally responding to his demands on defence.

Though Trump is not the first U.S. president to criticise NATO, his “America First” approach and unilateral decisions—such as withholding aid to Ukraine and initiating talks with Vladimir Putin—have deepened divisions within the alliance. Even if the summit avoids direct confrontation, longstanding disagreements continue to simmer below the surface.

