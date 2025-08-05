Neighbour Calls Fire Fighters After Smoke Seen From An Indian Family’s House After Performing Havan

A video showing firefighters arriving at a Texas home during a Hindu puja has gone viral across social media platforms. The video, which first appeared on Instagram, features a fire truck from the Bedford Fire Department parked outside an Indian family’s residence. The family was conducting a housewarming havan, a traditional fire ritual, when firefighters reached the spot.

Neighbours had apparently noticed smoke and called emergency services. The text on the viral video read, “Cultural misunderstanding 101: A Hindu puja is not a fire emergency. When you’re having a housewarming havan and the fire department pulls up.”

The Viral Clip Shows Puja Ritual and Firefighters’ Visit

The viral video opens with scenes of the family performing the puja inside a smoke-filled garage. Shortly after, firefighters arrive and interact with the family. The video does not show whether the fire department took any legal action or issued warnings regarding safety violations.

A social media user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “A group of Indians were worshipping the Hindu fire god in Texas and the neighbours called the fire fighters on them.” The video has quickly spread, gathering reactions from different sections of the online community.

Social Media Users Share Mixed Reactions Over Incident

The video sparked debates about cultural understanding and fire safety. Some social media users criticised the family for performing a ritual involving fire indoors in a wooden-structured American home. One user commented, “Doing this in foreign countries, where houses are made of dry wooden walls. I condemn this behaviour and will never accept it as a cultural practice.”

Another user added, “You got to follow the rules of the country you live in. They don’t follow our religion so they won’t understand it. They should have got a permit to do the havan from the fire department.”

Many Online Supporters Defend the Family’s Cultural Practice

Several others defended the family, stating they were simply performing a religious ritual without harming anyone or damaging any property. One user wrote, “These people didn’t hurt anyone or damage property. They were having a simple pooja. People grill food in their garage and no one calls the fire department for that.” Many Indian Americans also voiced support and pride in maintaining their traditions. A user said, “I am a first-generation born and raised Indian American, and this makes me proud. I’ve had a puja for every house I’ve owned and every big life event.”

