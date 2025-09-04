LIVE TV
Home > World > Nepal Blocks Major Social Media Platforms Over Registration Dispute

Nepal has blocked major social media platforms like Facebook, X and YouTube for not registering with the government, while TikTok and Viber remain accessible. The move follows new regulations aimed at holding platforms accountable but has drawn criticism from rights groups fearing censorship and restrictions on free expression.

Nepal has blocked Facebook, X, and YouTube after they failed to register with the government, sparking concerns over censorship and free speech in the country. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 4, 2025 17:59:27 IST

Nepal has blocked several popular social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, after these companies failed to register with the government as required by new regulations, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Why the Blockade?

Minister for Communication and Information Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that about two dozen widely used social networks were repeatedly asked to officially register their companies in Nepal, and because they failed to cpmply, “the platforms would be blocked immediately.”

Meanwhile, some platforms – like TikTok and Viber – are still allowed to operate In Nepal because they followed the government’s registration rules, the report said.

What Does the Nepal Govt Want?

The government has insisted that it is pushing these rules to ensure that social media companies appoint a local liaison office and take responsibility for their content in Nepal. Withal, a new bill introduced in parliament aimed at making social platforms “properly managed, responsible and accountable,” AP reported, quoting officials.

However, the bill is still reportedly awaiting full parliamentary debate.

Concerns About Censorship 

Meanwhile, some human rights groups have slammed the bill as a potential tool for censorship, saying it could be used to silence dissent and punish people who protest or speak out online.

They say the move threatens “freedom of expression” and could violate citizens’’ fundamental rights, fuelling fears that Nepal’s government may be tightening its grip on digital spaces.

QUICK LINKS