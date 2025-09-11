Nepal Protest Updates: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 31, talks on to establish interim govt

Nepal Protest: The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations.

As per The Kathmandu Post on Wednesday, so far the identities of 25 victims have been preliminarily confirmed.

The remaining six individuals, five men and one woman, are yet to be identified.

“We have carried out a postmortem following international protocol… We are asked to store the body; we cannot unveil details of the deceased,” said Head of the Department Dr Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

Authorities noted that the majority of identifications were made through documents found at the protest sites or by family members recognising the bodies.

Moreover, over 1000 people were injured in the protest across the region.

Meanwhile, the wife of Former Nepalese PM Khanal is currently in a critical condition after an arson attack that took place during the violent demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Despite earlier reports stating that she was killed in the arson attack, Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former PM and senior CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal, is in critical condition after suffering severe burns.

As per The Kathmandu Post, Chitrakar was admitted to Kirtipur Hospital on Tuesday following the incident, which occurred when demonstrators set fire to her residence in the Dallu area of Kathmandu while she was still inside.

Negotiations are also on between the Nepalese Army, Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel, and representatives of Gen Z youth to determine the leadership of an interim government amid ongoing political unrest, The Himalayan Post reported.

According to The Himalayan Post, citing sources, the Gen Z protest leaders have chosen Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their unanimous nominee for the interim Prime Minister position.

The talks will begin between Karki’s team and the Army leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, and may proceed to the President’s Office at Sheetal Niwas depending on how the situation unfolds.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the agreed-upon candidate of the Gen Z movement.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government’s imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to “institutionalised corruption and favouritism” in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the “Nepo Babies” trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. (ANI)

