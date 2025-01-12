Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Netanyahu Sends Officials To Qatar For Potential Hostage Release In Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched a high-level delegation of senior officials to Qatar for negotiations concerning a potential hostage release and a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Netanyahu Sends Officials To Qatar For Potential Hostage Release In Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched a high-level delegation of senior officials to Qatar for negotiations concerning a potential hostage release and a ceasefire deal in Gaza. This move follows continued efforts by various international parties to mediate a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Netanyahu’s Meeting with U.S. Envoy and Senior Officials

In a statement released on Saturday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli Prime Minister held an important meeting in Jerusalem with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, alongside a representative from current U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration and senior Israeli officials.

Following the discussions, Netanyahu ordered senior leaders from Israel’s top intelligence agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet, as well as General Nitzan Alon and foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk, to travel to Doha, Qatar, to further advance talks aimed at securing the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

U.S. Mediation and Hostage Release Efforts by Netanyahu

For over a year, the United States, in coordination with Qatar and Egypt, has been actively mediating negotiations focused on bringing an end to the war in Gaza while simultaneously working toward securing the release of hostages. Netanyahu’s decision to send a high-profile delegation signals Israel’s commitment to these ongoing negotiations.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group representing the families of those held hostage, expressed support for the development, calling it a “historic opportunity.” The forum urged all parties involved to “leave no stone unturned and return with an agreement that ensures the return of all hostages, down to the last one.”

Netanyahu Has Indirect Talks with Hamas

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, resumed in Qatar last weekend. The primary focus of these discussions is the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in a devastating loss of life.

As of now, 94 hostages remain in Gaza, with 34 of them having been declared dead by the Israeli military. These hostages were part of the 251 people taken captive during the October attack, which left 1,208 people dead on the Israeli side, mostly civilians.

U.S. President Biden’s Comments and Trump’s Threat

President Joe Biden, who is set to leave office on January 20, expressed optimism regarding the negotiations. He commented on Thursday, stating that there had been “real progress” in the talks.

In contrast, President-elect Donald Trump, who will replace Biden, issued a stern warning. He promised that there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages were not released before his inauguration.

The ongoing war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel. In retaliation, Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of 46,537 people, the majority of whom are Palestinian civilians. The toll continues to rise as the conflict shows no signs of abating.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu gaza

Advertisement

Also Read

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Who’s Attending, Who’s Missing, and Are VIP Passes Breaking Records?

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Who’s Attending, Who’s Missing, and Are VIP Passes Breaking Records?

North Yorkshire Policewoman And Man Killed In Lorry Collision

North Yorkshire Policewoman And Man Killed In Lorry Collision

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudsters Swap UPI QR Codes At Shops To Cheat Customers

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudsters Swap UPI QR Codes At Shops To Cheat Customers

Delhi Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Following Air Quality Improvement Due To Rain

Delhi Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Following Air Quality Improvement Due To Rain

Astronomers Witness Formation Of A New Galaxy In The Leo Constellation

Astronomers Witness Formation Of A New Galaxy In The Leo Constellation

Entertainment

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox