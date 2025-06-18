‘Never Too Late To Negotiate’: Germany Urges Iran to Step Back from the Brink and Return to Nuclear Talks

Germany’s foreign minister has made a public appeal to Iran’s leaders, asking them to give honest and clear assurances that they’re not working on developing nuclear weapons. He also urged them to return to the negotiation table, as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise.

Speaking at a press conference alongside his Jordanian counterpart on Wednesday, Johann Wadephul said there’s still time for diplomacy if Iran comes forward with genuine intentions.

“We are still ready to negotiate a solution. However, Iran must act urgently … it is never too late to come to the negotiating table if one comes with sincere intentions,” Wadephul said.

Israel’s Concerns Are Justified, Says Wadephul

Wadephul acknowledged that Israel’s fear of a nuclear-armed Iran is not unfounded. He made it clear that Germany understands the threat Israel feels and defended its right to respond in self-defence.

“The Israeli decision to do something against this threat is comprehensible,” he said.

However, he also noted that the rising death toll on both sides—due to ongoing airstrikes between Israel and Iran—was deeply troubling. “Civilian deaths on both sides were regrettable,” he added.

Germany to Evacuate Its Citizens Amid Rising Tensions

As a safety measure, the German government is organizing special repatriation flights to bring home German nationals. Around 180 citizens are expected to be flown out of the region via Amman, Jordan, with flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

This move comes as concerns grow over a possible wider conflict, with many countries urging their citizens to leave the area or stay away altogether.

Germany and Syria to Launch Economic Council

In a separate announcement, Wadephul said that Germany and Syria have agreed to create an economic council. The goal is to improve cooperation between the two countries and help bring more prosperity and stability to Syria, which has been struggling with years of conflict and economic hardship.

Tensions Continue to Rise in the Region

The situation between Iran and Israel remains extremely tense. Israel has long accused Iran of trying to secretly develop a nuclear weapon, a claim Iran has denied. Meanwhile, recent airstrikes and military threats from both sides have added fuel to an already volatile situation.

Germany’s call for calm and negotiation is part of a larger push from European leaders to prevent any further escalation in the Middle East. Whether Iran will respond positively remains to be seen.

