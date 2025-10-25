LIVE TV
Home > World > New-look Southern California opens season vs. Cal Poly

New-look Southern California opens season vs. Cal Poly

New-look Southern California opens season vs. Cal Poly
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 18:45:16 IST

Change is in the air at Southern California, which will have plenty of new names in the lineup for its season opener against visiting Cal Poly on Nov. 3. Trojans coach Eric Musselman shook up his roster after an underwhelming first season in the Big Ten. USC finished 17-18 overall and 7-13 in conference play. Musselman has 13 newcomers — 10 transfers and three freshmen. Graduate forward Chad Baker-Mazara figures to play a prominent role after helping Auburn reach the Final Four last season. The Trojans will face a veteran Cal Poly team that reached the Big West Championship semifinals last season and finished 16-19 overall and 8-12 in conference play. Second-year Mustangs coach Mike DeGeorge's squad includes sophomore guard Peter Bandelj, who returns as the Mustangs' leading scorer after averaging 10.4 points a game last season. Picked to finish seventh in the Big West preseason poll, Cal Poly features one of the nation's most diverse lineups, with this season's roster representing nine different countries. The Mustangs averaged 82.1 points per game last season, but their up-tempo offense will be tested by the defensive-minded Trojans. USC beat Loyola Marymount 60-51 in an exhibition game on Oct. 18 after holding the Lions to 28% shooting from the field. "Defensively, we were really, really good, especially in the first half," Musselman said. "Offensively, we have a lot of areas for growth." Baker-Mazara led the Trojans with 14 points, guard Jordan Marsh added 12, and center Gabe Dynes had six blocks. A 7-foot-5 transfer from Youngstown State, Dynes also contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Musselman's lone returning starter is forward Terrance Williams II, who was limited to seven games last season due to injury. He was encouraged by what he saw in the win over Loyola Marymount. "We've got some things to work on, of course, but the biggest thing I think of is the defense," Williams said. "Gabe was shot blocking in the middle, and the guards were guarding. The offense is going to clean itself up, but we take pride in the defense. We are a physical team, and we play hard." –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 6:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

