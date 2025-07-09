LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > World > New Mexico Flash Floods Sweep Away Father And Two Children As Texas Battles Deadly Flood Crisis

New Mexico Flash Floods Sweep Away Father And Two Children As Texas Battles Deadly Flood Crisis

As Texas reels from devastating floods that have killed 109 people, neighboring New Mexico is facing its own crisis. Severe flash floods in the village of Ruidoso have swept away a father and his two children, prompting urgent rescue efforts. Authorities warn of ‘life-threatening’ conditions as homes are uprooted and residents remain missing.

New Mexico flash floods leave father and two children missing as Texas flood disaster worsens with at least 109 dead and 161 missing.
New Mexico flash floods leave father and two children missing as Texas flood disaster worsens with at least 109 dead and 161 missing. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 07:59:17 IST

Severe flash floodS -have hit the village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, leaving a father and his two children missing after they were swept away by rapidly rising waters, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) report.

Flash Floods in New Mexico

The floods ravaged New Mexico as intense rainfall triggered sudden flash floods. The floods have lead to widespread damage in the area as homes were uprooted and streets were submerged.

Emergency services werre pressed in and scrambled to carry out multiple swift water rescues.

The National Weather Service describing the situation as “life-threatening,”on social media, saying ,“Father and two children washed away. SW crews in pursuit.” The weather agency hgared nother urgent message which read, “1 adult 2 children trapped and needing rescue.”

Also Read: Texas Flooding Death Toll Tops 100 as Search Continues

Ruidoso, New Mexico Mayor Urges People To Stay Indoors 

Lynn Crawford, the Mayor of Ruidoso, confirmed that there are people missing. The mayor advised residents to stay indoors. while speaking on a local radio station, he warned, “Stay at home.”

“It got ugly really quick,” Mayor Crawford said, highlighting the severity of the situation. He added that more than 30 swift water rescues had already taken place, with some individuals hospitalized. “We are still looking for some folks,” he said.

Kerry Gladden, media spokesperson for the Village of Ruidoso, told CBS News that a number of boat rescues had been carried out.

She confirmed that some people are unaccounted for and others have sustained injuries. However, officials coul not give an official tally of the missing or injured at this time.

Mayor Crawford also revealed that officials had reached out to President Donald Trump seeking federal funding to assist with the disaster response and recovery efforts.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Sudden Flooding in Ruidoso, New Mexico

The flooding began around 3:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) in the Upper Canyons area of Ruidoso after heavy downpours inundated the region. According to the NWS, between 1.5 and 3.5 inches (3.8 to 8.8 cm) of rain fell on and downstream of the South Fork Burn Scar in South Central Lincoln County.

River waters in Ruidoso rose by more than 15 feet (4.5 meters) in under an hour, leading to catastrophic conditions. The NWS reported that some homes were physically moved by the force of the water.

Attention has also turned to the welfare of animals at the Ruidoso Downs racetrack. Reports indicate that horses were trapped in flooded stables, with unverified videos on the Ruidoso Community Support Facebook page showing waterlogged enclosures.

Gas leaks have been reported, prompting authorities to shut off gas supply in certain designated areas for safety, the official Village of Ruidoso Facebook account stated.

The flash floods in New Mexico come amid a broader crisis in the region. In Texas, devastating floods have already claimed 109 lives, with at least 161 people reported missing.

Also Read: World News Live Updates: Father and Two Children Swept Away in New Mexico Floods, Texas Flood Tragedy Deepens

Tags: home_hero_pos_5National Weather ServiceNew Mexico floodstexas floods

More News

Weather Update: Delhi NCR Witnesses Light Rain, IMDF Issues Red And Orange Alert
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 9: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Sheikh Hasina Ordered Security Forces To ‘Shoot Protesters On Sight’ During Bangladesh Protests, Leaked Audio Reveals: Report
Watch, Nationwide Bandh Today, Mahagathbandhan Blocks Roads and Rails in Bihar Over Voter List Revision
Tata Steel, Dixon India, Adani Power, Ola Electric, Union Bank of India…Among The Key Stocks Watch Today
South Africa Crush Zimbabwe to Seal Test Series 2-0
Benjamin Netanyahu Shrugs Off Zohran Mamdani’s ‘Silly’ Arrest Threat: ‘l’ll Come With Donald Trump’
New Mexico Flash Floods Sweep Away Father And Two Children As Texas Battles Deadly Flood Crisis
School Assembly Headlines For July 9: Check Top International, National, Sports And Entertainment News
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India’s Record At Lord’s Cricket Ground

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?