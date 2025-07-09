New Mexico Flash Floods Sweep Away Father And Two Children As Texas Battles Deadly Flood Crisis

Severe flash floodS -have hit the village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, leaving a father and his two children missing after they were swept away by rapidly rising waters, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) report.

Flash Floods in New Mexico

The floods ravaged New Mexico as intense rainfall triggered sudden flash floods. The floods have lead to widespread damage in the area as homes were uprooted and streets were submerged.

Emergency services werre pressed in and scrambled to carry out multiple swift water rescues.

The National Weather Service describing the situation as “life-threatening,”on social media, saying ,“Father and two children washed away. SW crews in pursuit.” The weather agency hgared nother urgent message which read, “1 adult 2 children trapped and needing rescue.”

Also Read: Texas Flooding Death Toll Tops 100 as Search Continues

Ruidoso, New Mexico Mayor Urges People To Stay Indoors

Lynn Crawford, the Mayor of Ruidoso, confirmed that there are people missing. The mayor advised residents to stay indoors. while speaking on a local radio station, he warned, “Stay at home.”

“It got ugly really quick,” Mayor Crawford said, highlighting the severity of the situation. He added that more than 30 swift water rescues had already taken place, with some individuals hospitalized. “We are still looking for some folks,” he said.

Kerry Gladden, media spokesperson for the Village of Ruidoso, told CBS News that a number of boat rescues had been carried out.

BREAKING – Homes are now completely flooded as water levels near the Rio Ruidoso River in New Mexico surged 20 feet in just 30 minutes. Two 100 year floods in one week… pic.twitter.com/cCtBwRlATZ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 8, 2025

She confirmed that some people are unaccounted for and others have sustained injuries. However, officials coul not give an official tally of the missing or injured at this time.

Mayor Crawford also revealed that officials had reached out to President Donald Trump seeking federal funding to assist with the disaster response and recovery efforts.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Sudden Flooding in Ruidoso, New Mexico

The flooding began around 3:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) in the Upper Canyons area of Ruidoso after heavy downpours inundated the region. According to the NWS, between 1.5 and 3.5 inches (3.8 to 8.8 cm) of rain fell on and downstream of the South Fork Burn Scar in South Central Lincoln County.

River waters in Ruidoso rose by more than 15 feet (4.5 meters) in under an hour, leading to catastrophic conditions. The NWS reported that some homes were physically moved by the force of the water.

Attention has also turned to the welfare of animals at the Ruidoso Downs racetrack. Reports indicate that horses were trapped in flooded stables, with unverified videos on the Ruidoso Community Support Facebook page showing waterlogged enclosures.

Gas leaks have been reported, prompting authorities to shut off gas supply in certain designated areas for safety, the official Village of Ruidoso Facebook account stated.

The flash floods in New Mexico come amid a broader crisis in the region. In Texas, devastating floods have already claimed 109 lives, with at least 161 people reported missing.

Also Read: World News Live Updates: Father and Two Children Swept Away in New Mexico Floods, Texas Flood Tragedy Deepens