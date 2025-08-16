LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been indicted for conspiracy, fraud and obstruction in connection to an alleged yearslong effort to conceal a romantic relationship with her bodyguard. The charges come less than five months before her term ends due to term limits.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been indicted over an alleged scheme to hide a romantic relationship with her bodyguard, sparking a major political scandal. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been indicted over an alleged scheme to hide a romantic relationship with her bodyguard, sparking a major political scandal. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 16, 2025 18:30:05 IST

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted on Friday on charges of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction, in what federal prosecutors described as a years-long effort to hide a romantic relationship with her police bodyguard Jeffrey Vappie, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The indictment, handed down less than five months before Cantrell is due to leave office on account of term limits, alleged that Vappie was paid by the city for time he claimed to be on duty, while he was actually alone with the mayor in apartments or travelling with her, including on trips to wine country and Martha’s Vineyard.

“This is extremely significant,” Acting US Attorney Michael Simpson said, per AP. “Public corruption has crippled us for years and years.”

15,000 Encrypted Messages

Prosecutors, for their part, reportedly said Cantrell and Vappie exchanged over 15,000 encrypted WhatsApp messages, many of which were deleted in what Simpson described as efforts to conceal the relationship and mislead federal investigators.

“The times when we are truly (travelling) is what spoils me the most,” Cantrell allegedly texted Vappie during a 2022 trip to Martha’s Vineyard, which she attended instead of a scheduled Miami conference, the report said.

Simpson also accused Cantrell of lying about when she activated an automatic message-deleting feature on her phone, claiming that she had enabled it in 2021 when it actually began in late 2022 — after media began raising questions.

Misuse of Public Funds

According to the indictment, city taxpayers covered over $70,000 in travel expenses for Vappie, as reported by The Associated Press. He has also been accused of wire fraud and false statements, and has pleaded not guilty.

The City of New Orleans released a statement saying the mayor’s attorney is reviewing the indictment and would not comment further.

Political Fallout and Reactions

Meanwhile, Cantrell’s allies argued that she has been targetted unfairly as a Black woman and held to a different standard than her male counterparts. Simpson hit back, reportedly saying, “It is irrelevant that it is romance or that it’s female. It’s an incredible betrayal of people’s confidence in their own government.”

City Council President JP Morrell’s spokesperson, meanwhile, called it “a sad day for the people of New Orleans.”

Tags: latest US news

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Hide Romance With Bodyguard

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?