New Report Claims Iran Might Accept Donald Trump’s Offer For Direct Talks, Ceasefire To Be The Key Agenda

A high-ranking Iranian official has apparently signalled that Tehran is prepared to accept an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to have direct talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as reported by The New York Times, is receptive to a meeting for a discussion on brokering a ceasefire with Israel.

Donald Trump, who has remained firm in his opposition to Iran’s nuclear drive, indicated Monday that he might dispatch U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to begin talks with Iranian authorities.

The former president insisted his aim is to counter Tehran’s nuclear activity diplomatically.

Iran Earlier Rejected Claims of Seeking White House Talks

Even as there were reports of possible talks, Iran’s Mission to the United Nations categorically denied Trump’s claims that Iranian officials had been willing to travel to the White House. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the mission declared Tehran did not intend to negotiate “under duress.”

In a strongly worded statement, Iran denounced Trump’s recent comments, including what it termed a “cowardly” threat to attack Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The statement decried both the tone and substance of Trump’s words as false and provocative.

Tehran Reiterates No Talks Under Pressure

Iran reaffirmed its historic stance of refusing to give in to coercion. “Iran does NOT negotiate under duress,” the mission stated, and that the nation will “respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures.”

Addressing the media earlier, Trump said that Iran had shown a willingness to resume negotiations and even offered to come to the White House. “That is very courageous and not easy for them to do,” he said, while also venting frustration that Iran hadn’t moved earlier.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, countered directly to Trump in a live speech, affirming Iran would not bend to outside pressure. “The Islamic Republic will not yield,” Khamenei asserted, predicting that any U.S. military action would have “irreparable damages.