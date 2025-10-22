LIVE TV
Home > World > NewsX World Exclusive | 'Every Country Has Responsibility To Help Other Countries Change' Swedish MP Serkan Köse At IPU In Geneva

NewsX World Exclusive | ‘Every Country Has Responsibility To Help Other Countries Change’ Swedish MP Serkan Köse At IPU In Geneva

Swedish MP Serkan Köse, speaking to NewsX World at the IPU 151st Assembly in Geneva, emphasized global parliamentary cooperation to address conflicts, climate change, and AI regulation. He highlighted Sweden’s leadership in green energy and called for stronger global control and sharing of technology.

NewsX Exclusive Interview (PHOTO: NEWSX)
NewsX Exclusive Interview (PHOTO: NEWSX)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 22, 2025 16:56:25 IST

NewsX World Exclusive | ‘Every Country Has Responsibility To Help Other Countries Change’ Swedish MP Serkan Köse At IPU In Geneva

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX World in Geneva on the margins of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Member of the Swedish Riksdag Mr. Serkan Köse reflects on the shared responsibility of the parliaments of the world to aid and direct the progress of the world in the right direction. 

On the subject of tackling the various political and militaristic crises facing the world, Köse told NewsX World, ‘We have a lot of conflicts around the world.

IPU is a huge opportunity for us to meet, to listen, to learn and also to share. From this perspective I think its very important that we have such platforms where we can learn from each other.’

Reflecting on the progress made in the fields of Green Energy, where Sweden continues to inspire as a global leader, Köse said that Sweden can be an inspiration for change around the world.

He said, ‘In the last 10, 15, 20 years… (Sweden) has invested a lot of money from our budget to change our society to go to a fossil-free society. We are creating municipals, building cities (keeping) environment above everything… Every country has the responsibility to help each other to change this because we want to leave our children and grandchildren a better world.”

On the topic of Artificial Intelligence, Köse remained bullish on governmental control of emerging critical technologies like AI, saying, ‘The important thing is that we have to control. The parliaments have to have control over technological development. It is important to have development, but the question is how we use it and how we control it.”

He added, “From my perspective, it is important that we do more. More legislation, more control is needed. But we also have to share technology around the world. Not every country has the possibility to make their own technology. The countries who are good in technology have to share it.’

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:56 PM IST
NewsX World Exclusive | ‘Every Country Has Responsibility To Help Other Countries Change’ Swedish MP Serkan Köse At IPU In Geneva

QUICK LINKS