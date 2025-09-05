LIVE TV
Home > World > "No comments": MEA spokesperson on Trump's post mentioning India, Russia, China

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:06:12 IST

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday declined to comment on US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks in which he mentioned India, Russia and China.

Trump made the remarks in a post on X days after SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I have no comments to offer on this post at this time,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

Answering another query, Jaiswal said the relationship between the United States and India is very important for India.

“Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests. As you would have seen, I would draw your attention to a joint military exercise that is underway in Alaska. A few days ago, there was a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting… Talks between both countries is going on and we are committed to strengthening our partnership,” he said.

Answering another query, Jaiswal said India continues to remain engaged with the US side on trade issues.

“We see the Quad as a valuable forum for discussion among the four member countries on shared interests on several issues. The leaders’ summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the member countries. As far as the Ukraine conflict is concerned, we welcome all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine. We hope that all parties will proceed constructively. India supports an early end to the conflict and the establishment of enduring peace,” he said.

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

The government had earlier said that India’s ties with any country stand on their own merit and should not be viewed through the prism of a third country. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinaindiaindia-us-tiesmeaministry-of-external-affairsRandhir Jaiswalrussiatariffs

