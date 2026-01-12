LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel rejects Donald Trump’s demand to “make a deal” with the US, warning that Cuba will not bow to oil threats.

Miguel Díaz-Canel rejects Donald Trump’s call to “make a deal". (Photo: X/@DiazCanelB)
Miguel Díaz-Canel rejects Donald Trump’s call to “make a deal". (Photo: X/@DiazCanelB)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 12, 2026 21:25:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington is holding talks with Havana, asserting that “no one dictates what we do” as tensions escalate over oil supplies and US pressure on the Caribbean nation.

You Might Be Interested In

Cuba Denies Talks With US

Amid mounting pressure from Washington, Díaz-Canel said there have been “no conversations” with the United States. He reiterated that Cuba has always been open to dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect, and international law.

Cuban officials pushed back after Trump suggested that Havana should “make a deal” with Washington or face severe economic consequences.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Issues Oil and Money Threat

Trump significantly hardened his stance on Cuba after announcing a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela, Cuba’s closest ally and primary oil supplier. Posting on Truth Social, Trump warned that Havana would be cut off entirely from Venezuelan support.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote in his signature all-caps style.

Cuba has relied heavily on subsidised Venezuelan oil and economic assistance for decades.

Why Cuba Is Vulnerable After Venezuela Strikes

With the Trump administration asserting control over Venezuela, Cuba risks losing one of its main economic patrons. According to an Associated Press report, experts have warned that a sudden halt in Venezuelan oil shipments could trigger widespread social unrest and mass migration from the island.

The warning follows US actions that dramatically altered the regional balance of power.

Why the US Attacked Venezuela

On January 3, 2026, the US carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela, during which former president Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country.

The operation came after months of US military buildup in the Caribbean, including the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and several warships.

Washington has repeatedly accused Maduro of narco-trafficking, alleging links with drug cartels and collaboration with Colombia’s FARC guerrilla group to traffic cocaine and weapons to the US—claims long denied by Caracas.

Cuba Slams ‘External Interference’

Responding to Trump’s demands, Díaz-Canel took to X to reject what he described as US interference in Cuba’s internal affairs.

“No one dictates what we do,” the Cuban president said, adding that Cuba has been “aggressed upon by the United States for 66 years.”

He also accused Washington of lacking moral authority, saying that those who turn “everything into a business, even human lives,” cannot lecture Cuba.

US Claims Talks Are Underway

Despite Cuba’s denial, Trump later told reporters aboard Air Force One that the US was “talking to Cuba,” though he did not specify the level or nature of any discussions.

Trump said one issue he wanted addressed was the fate of Cubans who were “forced out or left under duress.”

Marco Rubio Remark Fuels Controversy

Adding to the tension, Trump recently suggested that the idea of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio becoming president of Cuba “sounds good to him.”

In recent weeks, Trump has reposted multiple social media posts referencing a US “takeover” of Cuba, ranging from jokes about Cuban cigars to claims that Rubio could lead the island nation—remarks that Havana views as provocative.

Cuban Foreign Minister Responds

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez firmly rejected Trump’s claims that Cuba exchanged security services for Venezuelan oil and money.

“The US is behaving like a criminal and uncontrolled hegemon that threatens peace and security not only of Cuba and this hemisphere but of the entire world,” Rodríguez said.

He also asserted Cuba’s absolute right to import fuel from economic partners without US interference.

Public Reaction in Cuba

Residents in Havana expressed mixed reactions to Trump’s oil threat. Some acknowledged the severity of the situation, while others said they were prepared to endure hardship.

“There’s no electricity, no gas, nothing here,” one resident told Reuters, questioning where oil shipments had gone. Others insisted that Cubans have endured crises before and would do so again.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dr. Sanjeev Kumar? Indian-Origin Gynecologist In US Convicted Of Healthcare Fraud; How A Medical Equipment Misuse Scare Unfolded

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 9:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cubaCuba US tensionshome-hero-pos-1Miguel Diaz Canelus

RELATED News

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

‘I Will Be Filing For…’ Elon Musk Seeks Full Custody Of 1-Year-Old Son With Ashley St Clair After She Implies Openness To Gender Transition

Who Is Dr. Sanjeev Kumar? Indian-Origin Gynecologist In US Convicted Of Healthcare Fraud; How A Medical Equipment Misuse Scare Unfolded

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

LATEST NEWS

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

West Bengal Horror: Man Under Influence Of Drugs Slits Throat Of A Homeless Man, Later Confesses To His Intention Of Eating Human Flesh

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Streaming – When And Where To Watch The Match LIVE

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

Makar Sankranti 2026 Date Confusion Explained: 14 or 15 January, Shubh Muhurat Inside

Who Is Shikhar Dhawan’s Fiancée? Former Indian Cricketer Gets Engaged To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine Eight Months After Going Official, Here’s When They Marry

Who Is Ayesha Mukherjee? Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife, Melbourne-Based Kickboxer, Back In Spotlight After He Confirms Engagement To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat
‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat
‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat
‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

QUICK LINKS