‘No Trace Will Be Left’: Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani Issues Stark Warning To Pakistan After Airstrikes Leave More Than 20 Dead

Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflict: Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani turned up the heat on Pakistan.

Sirajuddin Haqqani gives final ultimatum

In a video surfacing on the Internet, he can be heard saying, “final ultimatums are over,” and warned that if the Taliban’s top leaders decide to act, “there would be no trace of Pakistan left.”

Things between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been getting worse border clashes, airstrikes, and both sides accusing each other of sheltering militants.

Haqqani’s threat really shows how fed up Kabul is and just how shaky things are along the Durand Line. People are now seriously worried that this could spark even more fighting in the region.

Taliban Warns of ‘Calculated Response’

The Taliban is threatening a “calculated response” after Pakistan launched airstrikes on what it called militant camps inside Afghanistan. Kabul claims those strikes killed civilians, and tensions between the two countries are boiling over.

Border crossings like Torkham and Chaman will probably stay shut, and people on both sides are worried this could turn into a new conflict.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence didn’t hold back. They called Pakistan’s action a “blatant violation” of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct breach of international law.

In their statement, they promised a “measured response” at a time of their choosing and accused Pakistan of trying to cover up its own internal problems with these attacks.

Pakistan Targets ‘Militant Camps’

Pakistan, for its part, insists it targeted “terrorist hideouts,” saying it hit seven sites along the border, all based on intelligence. According to their official line, these were camps linked to the Pakistani Taliban and their allies.

Afghanistan’s first reaction was swift. Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X, accusing Pakistan of bombing civilian areas in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, killing and injuring dozens, including women and children.

He blamed Pakistan’s military leadership for crossing into Afghan territory and said these bombings were just a way for them to mask their own security failures.

Since the Taliban took back control of Kabul in 2021, things along the border have only gotten worse. Suicide bombings in Pakistan have strained relations even further. In October 2025, the two sides fought the deadliest border clashes in years.

Now, any retaliation from the Taliban could push the region straight into another round of fighting. For now, key borders like Torkham and Chaman are expected to stay closed. People are bracing for what comes next.

MUST READ: Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’