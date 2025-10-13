LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them

Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on October 13, marking the final prize of this year’s Nobel season.

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize in Economics for 2025
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize in Economics for 2025

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 13, 2025 16:04:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them

Nobel Prize In Economics 2025: The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for their research explaining how innovation drives long-term economic growth. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on Monday.

According to the Nobel Committee, one half of the prize goes to Joel Mokyr “for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress,” while the other half is shared by Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt “for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction.”

Mokyr, an economic historian, explored how societies evolve through innovation and technological advancement. Using historical data, he showed that for innovations to continually succeed, societies must understand why inventions work, not just that they do. Mokyr also highlighted that societies open to new ideas and change are more likely to experience continuous growth, an idea rooted in lessons from the Industrial Revolution.

Aghion and Howitt, meanwhile, developed a mathematical model of “creative destruction” in a 1992 paper. Their theory explains that when new and better products enter the market, older ones and their producers lose out. Innovation, therefore, is both creative, as it brings new value, and destructive, as it replaces outdated technologies. Their work has become a key foundation for understanding modern economic dynamics.

Formally called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award was established in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank.

Although not part of Alfred Nobel’s original five prizes, it is presented alongside them on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

ALSO READ: Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: economics nobelhome-hero-pos-3Nobel Prize 2025Nobel Prize in Economics 2025

RELATED News

Bipin Joshi, The Only Hindu Abducted By Hamas, His Name Is Missing From Hostage List, Here’s Why
Big Threat To Donald Trump In Middle East? Israeli ‘Psychic’ Issues Warning Ahead Of Gaza Peace Summit, Watch
Big Tension For Xi Jinping’s China, Taiwan Launches Its Own Iron Dome To Counter Beijing, Name Is…
These World Leaders Will Attend Sharm El-Sheikh Summit In Egypt Today, List Includes Trump, Sisi, Macron, Meloni And…
BRIEF-Nuxera Ai Secures $2.5 Mln Strategic Pre-Seed Investment

LATEST NEWS

Transform Your Diwali Selfies Into Cinematic Festive Portraits With These Easy Gemini Nano Ai Prompts
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More
Parin Somani Global Tour: Education Meets Humanity
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff
Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue
IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Big Names Likely To Be Retained And Released By All 10 Teams
Top Stock Picks And Smart Strategies For Muhurat Trading 2025: Mix Tradition With Diwali Investing, Here’s What You Can’t Miss!
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them

QUICK LINKS