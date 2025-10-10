LIVE TV
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year's Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year's Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

Before the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, there had been speculation that Donald Trump might be among the contenders for this year’s award.

Maria Corina Machado. Image source: (X/@MariaCorinaYA)
Maria Corina Machado. Image source: (X/@MariaCorinaYA)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 10, 2025 15:13:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Before the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, there had been speculation that US President Donald Trump might be among the contenders for this year’s award.

Machado, a key figure in Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, has long been seen as a symbol of civilian courage and resilience in Latin America. For years, she has stood up to the rule of President Nicolás Maduro, despite facing arrests, threats, and political persecution. Refusing to go into exile, she continues to live in Venezuela, advocating for peaceful resistance and fair elections.

The Nobel Committee praised her as a “unifying force” who brought together a divided opposition. It highlighted her leadership during Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election, when she was banned from running for office. Instead, she threw her support behind opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, helping organise citizen-led monitoring of polling stations and efforts to document electoral fraud despite government repression.

“Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the committee said. “She embodies the hope of a different future, one where citizens’ rights are protected and their voices are heard.”

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Machado is the National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal political party she co-founded in 2013, and previously served as a member of the National Assembly from 2010 to 2015. She also co-founded Súmate, a civil society group that promotes free elections, and SoyVenezuela, a coalition pushing for democratic transition.

Expelled from parliament in 2014 after denouncing human rights abuses, Machado has faced charges of treason and conspiracy, as well as travel bans.

Internationally recognised, she has received awards including the Charles T Manatt Prize and the Liberal International Freedom Prize. An industrial engineer by training, Machado also advocates free-market reforms to rebuild Venezuela’s economy.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:53 PM IST
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

QUICK LINKS