Normalcy returns to Nepal post protests, traffic restored

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 (ANI): As Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki took charge, the clouds of uncertainty dispersed, and daily life resumed.

Traffic returned to normalcy in the Himalayan nation after the GenZ protests, its eerie silence in the aftermath following up to Karki’s oath-taking ceremony.

However, all is seemingly not well as the death toll in the GenZ protests in Nepal rose to 72 on Sunday, a police official told ANI. Amongst the dead, 59 were protestors, three police officials and 10 inmates who were attempting to flee.

Meanwhile, after taking charge as Karki announced that those killed during the anti-corruption protest in Nepal would be known as martyrs and a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees would be given to their families.

She made the announcement in her remarks after assuming charge.

During the press conference, Karki said, “All those who died on September 8 will be known as ‘Martyrs’ and will receive one million Nepali rupees each. The government will bear the expenses of the injured, and they will also be compensated. Transfer of the bodies from Kathmandu to other districts will be facilitated by the government.”

Karki delivered a strong message of humility and accountability, stating that her administration is not in office to “taste power” but to stabilise the country, address demands for justice, and prepare for fresh elections within six months.

“I and my team are not here to taste the power. We won’t stay for more than six months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won’t succeed without your support,” Karki said during a press conference after formally assuming office at the Singha Durbar.

The interim Prime Minister also assured families that the government will assist in transferring the bodies of the deceased to their home districts and acknowledged the destruction caused during the protests, including damage to personal property, and said that the state will step in with support.

Karki also made it clear that the government will also investigate acts of vandalism and violence. (ANI)

