North Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Ju Ae Drives Army Tank; Her Latest Public Appearance Spark Online Reactions | WATCH

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen alongside his teenage daughter Ju Ae as she drove an army tank during a military drill, according to images released by state media. The visuals have quickly drawn attention, with analysts closely watching her increasingly visible role.

Ju Ae, believed to be around 13, was photographed at the tank’s controls, while Kim stood nearby, smiling alongside senior military officials.

Ju Ae’s Rising Public Appearances

Ju Ae has been appearing more frequently at high-profile events in recent months. In the latest images, she is seen focused at the tank’s driver position, while her father looks on from the turret.

Earlier this month, she was also spotted at a firing range handling firearms, including a rifle and a handgun. Despite her growing presence, North Korea has not officially confirmed details about her name or age.

Military Drill And Modernisation Push

The appearance came during a demonstration of a new type of tank, which North Korean state media claimed has improved capabilities against drones and anti-tank weapons.

Kim has been pushing to modernise the country’s conventional military strength in recent years. Alongside this, North Korea continues to develop its strategic arsenal, including long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

Succession Speculation Gains Ground

Ju Ae’s repeated presence at military and state events has fuelled speculation about her future role. Some analysts believe these appearances could be part of early grooming for leadership. While there is no official word on succession plans, her visibility alongside Kim at key moments has added to growing curiosity about North Korea’s next generation of leadership.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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