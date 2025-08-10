NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points

The US Justice Department under President Donald Trump has zeroed in on New York Attorney General Letitia James, issuing subpoenas linked to her civil judgment against Trump and other legal actions as political tensions escalate amid ongoing investigations surrounding Trump critic James, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Subpoenas and Investigations: What’s Going On?

People familiar with the matter told the US-based news agency on condition of anonymity that the DOJ has subpoenaed records related to a $454 million civil judgment James won against Trump for lying about his wealth. Another subpoena reportedly seeks documents tied to James’ lawsuit against the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Adding to the pressure, US Attorney General Pam Bondi recently appointed a special prosecutor to assist in a mortgage fraud investigation into James, following a pattern of legal battles between James and the Trump administration.

Letitia James: ‘Weaponising the Department of Justice’

James has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that she is being politically targetted. Her personal attorney, Abbe D Lowell, called the subpoenas “improper” and said, “Weaponising the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration.”

James has long been at loggerheads with Trump, with the former suing the latter and his administration multiple times over policies and business practices. Trump, for his part, has vowed retaliation against opponents, making this one of the most serious DOJ actions against his political foes so far.

A Fierce Fighter for Justice

James made history as the first Black woman elected statewide in New York and the state’s first Black attorney general, as reported by AP. During her 2018 campaign, she reportedly called Trump a “con man” and promised to shine a “bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings.”

She has pursued several lawsuits against Trump, including a major civil case filed in September 2022 accusing his company of inflating assets to deceive banks and insurers. “It’s the art of the steal,” James had said at the time of announcing the lawsuit, in an apparent reference to the title of Trump’s book ‘The Art of the Deal.’

Trump Pushes Back

In 2024, a judge had ruled that Trump lied about his wealth, ordering him to pay nearly $455 million. Trump is appealing and has posted a $175 million bond to delay payment. While claiming that his financial statements actually understated his wealth, he dismissed any mistakes as harmless. Trump and his lawyers say James is using “lawfare” for political gain, a charge she has vehemently rejected.

The NRA Lawsuit and More

James also sued the NRA and its leader Wayne LaPierre, accusing them of misusing millions of dollars and violating whistleblower protections. A jury found LaPierre guilty of misspending funds, and a judge banned him from paid positions with the NRA for ten years. James sought to dissolve the NRA, but the court ruled against imposing a “corporate death penalty,” per AP.

Mortgage Fraud Probe: A Political Battle?

In May, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that James was under investigation for alleged mortgage fraud. The probe reportedly focuses on forms James signed in 2023 when helping her niece buy a home in Virginia. According to the report, one form allegedly stated that James intended to live there as her “principal residence,” while other documents and emails said otherwise.

Bondi appointed Ed Martin as special prosecutor for this case. Martin, known for leading a group investigating alleged anti-conservative bias at the US Justice Department, has faced criticism for his limited prosecutorial experience and support for January 6 rioters.