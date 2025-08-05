LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > World > New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7

New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake rattled the New York City region on Tuesday, marking the second seismic event in just three days.

Representational Image
Newyork City earthquake

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 5, 2025 22:22:00 IST

For the second time within a week, another earthquake shook parts of the New York metropolitan area. A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded around noon on Tuesday, with its epicentre 2 kilometres southwest of Hillsdale in Bergen County, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS Statement on NYC Quake

The USGS said, “This is a smaller earthquake than the one that occurred over the weekend,” the agency noted in its official statement.

It was learnt that no injuries or property damage have been reported so far, and residents across parts of New York City have also reported light shaking.

Officials Urge Caution, Not Panic

New York City’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Kaz Daughtry, said, “There is no need for quick protective action unless anyone is harmed.” 

Tuesday’s quake follows a magnitude 3.0 earthquake that struck Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, on Saturday night, rattling parts of both New Jersey and New York. That tremor was stronger and more widely felt.

ALSO READ:  Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush Region

Tags: Newyork Earthquake

RELATED News

US Proposes New Drone Rules to Ease Long-Distance Flights and Boost Innovation
Bangladesh Sets February 2026 Election Date, Muhammad Yunus Announces as He Vows Fair Vote
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline
Was Titan Submersible Tragedy Avoidable? US Coast Guard Makes Shocking Revelation
Nikki Haley Urges Trump Administration to Not ‘Burn’ Ties With ‘Strong Ally’ India Over Russian Oil

LATEST NEWS

MTV VMA 2025 Nominations Revealed! Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars And Kendrick Lamar Lead the Pack
Want To Grow Your Money In India As An NRI? These Investment Tips Actually Work
New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7
India-US In Deep Talks Over Agriculture Trade Deal: Will Farmer Interests Be Protected?
Sunjay Kapur’s Tragic Polo Death, Conspiracy or Heart Failure? British Coroner’s Report Reveals!
JioBlackRock Launches 5 New Index Funds: Can This NFO Transform How India Invests?
How ISMA’s New AI Network Could Revolutionize Sugarcane Farming In India
Why Did IRDAI Fine Policybazaar ₹5 Crore? Shocking Violations Revealed
Forget Menopause! ‘Cougar Puberty’ Is The Hot New Term For Perimenopause
Nikki Haley Urges Trump Administration to Not ‘Burn’ Ties With ‘Strong Ally’ India Over Russian Oil
New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7
New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7
New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7
New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?