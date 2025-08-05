New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7

For the second time within a week, another earthquake shook parts of the New York metropolitan area. A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded around noon on Tuesday, with its epicentre 2 kilometres southwest of Hillsdale in Bergen County, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS Statement on NYC Quake

The USGS said, “This is a smaller earthquake than the one that occurred over the weekend,” the agency noted in its official statement.

It was learnt that no injuries or property damage have been reported so far, and residents across parts of New York City have also reported light shaking.

Officials Urge Caution, Not Panic

New York City’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Kaz Daughtry, said, “There is no need for quick protective action unless anyone is harmed.”

Tuesday’s quake follows a magnitude 3.0 earthquake that struck Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, on Saturday night, rattling parts of both New Jersey and New York. That tremor was stronger and more widely felt.

