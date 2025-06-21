Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > ‘Only Time Will Tell’: Trump Hints At Possible US Strike On Iran As Israel Continues To Pound Tehran

‘Only Time Will Tell’: Trump Hints At Possible US Strike On Iran As Israel Continues To Pound Tehran

US President Donald Trump again hinted at a possible US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites within the next two weeks in a post on his Truth Social platform. Meanwhile, he has returned to the White House to meet with his national security team amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions.

Trump again hints at possible US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites as tensions rise.
POTUS Trump's Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 07:50:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US President Donald Trump has posted a cryptic message on his Truth Social platform about the possibility of the US striking Iran’s nuclear sites. The message suggests that a strike on Iran could happen within the next two weeks.

Trump wrote, “Only time will tell!” 

Trump Returns To White House

Trump returned to the White House from his Bedminster, New Jersey estate. POTUS is set to convene with his national security team amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. He did not comment to reporters upon his arrival in Washington, DC. A further meeting with his security advisors is scheduled for the following day.

In response to the intensifying conflict, the US State Department has started the evacuation process for American citizens currently in Israel. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced the move on Saturday via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Operation Sindhu: India Extends Mission to Evacuate Citizens of Nepal, Sri Lanka from Iran Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

“The Department of State has begun assisted departure flights from Israel,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee urged Americans seeking evacuation to complete a designated form and shared important safety advice. The safety note had details about locating the nearest bomb shelter or other hardened shelter. The State Department has been preparing for this evacuation for several days as Israeli and Iranian forces continue to exchange missiles and President Trump weighs potential US involvement.

Trump Tried to Reach Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei For Talks

Axios has reported that efforts by President Trump to arrange a meeting between senior US and Iranian officials were unsuccessful due to an inability to reach Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to a report, Trump took Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s help to facilitate negotiations in Istanbul this week.

The report further claims that Trump was reportedly ready to send White House envoy Steve Witkoff and JD Vance or even to travel to Turkey himself to pursue a diplomatic resolution. The proposals were communicated to Iranian officials, including Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian parliament’s deputy speaker, and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister. 

Also Read: ‘Scared for the World, Not Myself’: Ex-IDF Officer Benny Speaks from Ramla Amid War Tensions | Exclusive

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneib2 bombersiran- israel wartrump
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?