‘Only Time Will Tell’: Trump Hints At Possible US Strike On Iran As Israel Continues To Pound Tehran

US President Donald Trump has posted a cryptic message on his Truth Social platform about the possibility of the US striking Iran’s nuclear sites. The message suggests that a strike on Iran could happen within the next two weeks.

Trump wrote, “Only time will tell!”

Trump Returns To White House

Trump returned to the White House from his Bedminster, New Jersey estate. POTUS is set to convene with his national security team amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. He did not comment to reporters upon his arrival in Washington, DC. A further meeting with his security advisors is scheduled for the following day.

In response to the intensifying conflict, the US State Department has started the evacuation process for American citizens currently in Israel. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced the move on Saturday via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Department of State has begun assisted departure flights from Israel,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee urged Americans seeking evacuation to complete a designated form and shared important safety advice. The safety note had details about locating the nearest bomb shelter or other hardened shelter. The State Department has been preparing for this evacuation for several days as Israeli and Iranian forces continue to exchange missiles and President Trump weighs potential US involvement.

Trump Tried to Reach Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei For Talks

Axios has reported that efforts by President Trump to arrange a meeting between senior US and Iranian officials were unsuccessful due to an inability to reach Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to a report, Trump took Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s help to facilitate negotiations in Istanbul this week.

The report further claims that Trump was reportedly ready to send White House envoy Steve Witkoff and JD Vance or even to travel to Turkey himself to pursue a diplomatic resolution. The proposals were communicated to Iranian officials, including Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian parliament’s deputy speaker, and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister.

