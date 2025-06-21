‘Scared for the World, Not Myself’: Ex-IDF Officer Benny Speaks from Ramla Amid War Tensions | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with News X correspondent Bryan Thomas, Benny—a former Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officer and ex-consular representative for the city of Ramla—shared his perspective on life in Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Speaking from his home in central Israel, Benny said he feels physically secure, thanks to preparation and infrastructure. “We are safe. I have a bunker in my house,” he said, describing how civilian readiness plays a critical role during wartime.
While Ramla, located near Tel Aviv, hasn’t seen the same level of strikes as northern or southern regions, the atmosphere remains fraught. “The situation is tense but stable,” Benny noted. Asked whether he believes things will improve, he replied with measured hope: “I wish soon… But some things, you need to do better by yourself.”
His message was clear—security is both collective and individual in a region accustomed to conflict.
On the emotional toll of the crisis, Benny reflected, “I’m scared for the world,” when asked whether fear has crept in. He acknowledged that alerts continue regularly but added, “God is great” as a quiet affirmation of resilience and faith. For now, residents like Benny remain grounded—living through sirens, relying on shelters, and hoping for peace, even as the region holds its breath.