Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > ‘Scared for the World, Not Myself’: Ex-IDF Officer Benny Speaks from Ramla Amid War Tensions | Exclusive

‘Scared for the World, Not Myself’: Ex-IDF Officer Benny Speaks from Ramla Amid War Tensions | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with News X correspondent Bryan Thomas, Benny, a former Israeli Defence Forces officer and ex-consular representative for Ramla, discusses life in Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran. Living in central Israel, Benny says he feels secure, while noting that the situation remains tense across the region.

In an exclusive conversation with News X, Benny, a former Israeli Defense Forces officer, shares his experience living in Israel amid tensions with Iran, discussing security, resilience, and the emotional toll of the conflict.
In an exclusive conversation with News X, Benny, a former Israeli Defense Forces officer, shares his experience living in Israel amid tensions with Iran, discussing security, resilience, and the emotional toll of the conflict.

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 17:25:17 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In an exclusive conversation with News X correspondent Bryan Thomas, Benny—a former Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officer and ex-consular representative for the city of Ramla—shared his perspective on life in Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Speaking from his home in central Israel, Benny said he feels physically secure, thanks to preparation and infrastructure. “We are safe. I have a bunker in my house,” he said, describing how civilian readiness plays a critical role during wartime.

While Ramla, located near Tel Aviv, hasn’t seen the same level of strikes as northern or southern regions, the atmosphere remains fraught. “The situation is tense but stable,” Benny noted. Asked whether he believes things will improve, he replied with measured hope: “I wish soon… But some things, you need to do better by yourself.”

His message was clear—security is both collective and individual in a region accustomed to conflict.

On the emotional toll of the crisis, Benny reflected, “I’m scared for the world,” when asked whether fear has crept in. He acknowledged that alerts continue regularly but added, “God is great” as a quiet affirmation of resilience and faith. For now, residents like Benny remain grounded—living through sirens, relying on shelters, and hoping for peace, even as the region holds its breath.

‘Delaying Further Meant Entering the Campaign at a Clear Disadvantage’: IDF Chief on Strikes Against Iran

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, while providing an update on the course of the war with Iran, indicated that Iran’s rapid development of its missile program had been one of the primary reasons for launching the preemptive strikes.
Addressing the media on Friday afternoon following a series of ballistic missile attacks across Israel, Zamir reportedly said, “When we launched this campaign, Iran possessed approximately 2,500 surface-to-surface missiles and was producing them at a rapid pace. According to estimates, within two years, it would have had around 8,000 missiles.”
“The combination of threats—from the nuclear program to advanced firepower to missile systems—forced us to launch a preemptive strike,” Zamir said, according to The Jerusalem Post. “The IDF would not stand idly by and allow threats to develop.”
Stressing that the timing of the operation was critical, he further said, “The operation was made possible thanks to the convergence of operational and strategic conditions, some of which were temporary. Delaying any further would have meant the risk of losing these conditions and entering a campaign in the future at a clear disadvantage,” the publication quoted him as saying.
ALSO READ: Iran Says ‘No Talks Until Bombing Stops’, EU Urges US-Iran Dialogue, No Breakthrough In Geneva Talks
Tags: israel-iran tensionsisrael-iran warisraeli defence forces
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?