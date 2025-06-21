‘Scared for the World, Not Myself’: Ex-IDF Officer Benny Speaks from Ramla Amid War Tensions | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with News X correspondent Bryan Thomas, Benny—a former Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officer and ex-consular representative for the city of Ramla—shared his perspective on life in Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Speaking from his home in central Israel, Benny said he feels physically secure, thanks to preparation and infrastructure. “We are safe. I have a bunker in my house,” he said, describing how civilian readiness plays a critical role during wartime.

While Ramla, located near Tel Aviv, hasn’t seen the same level of strikes as northern or southern regions, the atmosphere remains fraught. “The situation is tense but stable,” Benny noted. Asked whether he believes things will improve, he replied with measured hope: “I wish soon… But some things, you need to do better by yourself.”

His message was clear—security is both collective and individual in a region accustomed to conflict.

On the emotional toll of the crisis, Benny reflected, “I’m scared for the world,” when asked whether fear has crept in. He acknowledged that alerts continue regularly but added, “God is great” as a quiet affirmation of resilience and faith. For now, residents like Benny remain grounded—living through sirens, relying on shelters, and hoping for peace, even as the region holds its breath.

‘Delaying Further Meant Entering the Campaign at a Clear Disadvantage’: IDF Chief on Strikes Against Iran

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, while providing an update on the course of the war with Iran, indicated that Iran’s rapid development of its missile program had been one of the primary reasons for launching the preemptive strikes.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon following a series of ballistic missile attacks across Israel, Zamir reportedly said, “When we launched this campaign, Iran possessed approximately 2,500 surface-to-surface missiles and was producing them at a rapid pace. According to estimates, within two years, it would have had around 8,000 missiles.”

“The combination of threats—from the nuclear program to advanced firepower to missile systems—forced us to launch a preemptive strike,” Zamir said, according to The Jerusalem Post. “The IDF would not stand idly by and allow threats to develop.”