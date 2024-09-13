Orban Confident in EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Costs Amidst Migration Tensions

Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed strong confidence on Friday that Hungary will eventually receive compensation from the European Commission for the costs incurred in safeguarding the European Union’s external border from illegal migration. This statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing disputes between Hungary and the EU over migration policies and financial penalties.

Hungary’s Stance on Border Protection

Hungary’s proactive measures to control migration have been a point of contention within the EU. In 2015, Hungary significantly curtailed a major transit route used by asylum seekers fleeing conflict and poverty, a move that bolstered Orban’s domestic support but drew widespread criticism from many EU allies.

Orban, however, remains firm in his belief that Hungary’s efforts in border protection should be financially acknowledged. “Hungary must be reimbursed for the very significant amount which border protection has cost us,” Orban stated on state radio. “They will pay, it is only a matter of time.”

Recent Developments and Legal Actions

This week, Germany has taken steps in response to migration challenges, including implementing border checks at all its land borders for the next six months and proposing measures to limit the number of asylum seekers. Orban remarked that Germany is beginning to “wake up” to the impacts of migration, underscoring the shifting dynamics within the EU regarding border management.

In a related development, Hungary’s Chief of Staff announced on Thursday that Budapest is prepared to sue the European Commission for reimbursement of border protection costs, which Hungary claims amount to 2 billion euros. This follows a ruling by the European Union’s top court in June, which imposed a 200-million-euro fine on Hungary for failing to amend its migration policies. Orban had previously denounced this fine as “outrageous.”

Orban’s Criticism of EU Policies

Orban’s comments reflect ongoing frustration with the EU’s approach to migration and border security. He criticized Western European leaders for what he perceives as a lack of intellectual clarity in their policies. “Now there is only one more step that Western European leaders should take, it is not particularly hard intellectually: that if they say that borders must be protected, then those who actually protect the borders should not be punished for that,” Orban said, referencing the recent fine.

