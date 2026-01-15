LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

The family of Ketan Mehta, one of 16 Indian crew members detained after Iran’s IRGC intercepted the vessel MT Valiant Roar, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent intervention.

16 Indian ship crew detained in Iran, family appeals to PM Modi (AI-Generated Image)
16 Indian ship crew detained in Iran, family appeals to PM Modi (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 15, 2026 21:37:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

After 16 Indian crew members of the vessel MT Valiant Roar were taken into custody by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the family of Third Engineer Ketan Mehta has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing their son.

You Might Be Interested In

The MT Valiant Roar was intercepted by the IRGC on December 8, 2025, in the international waters near Dibba Port, UAE. The Iranian authorities have accused the vessel of smuggling 6,000 MT of fuel.

Ketan’s father, Mukesh Mehta, said that the last time the Mehta family heard Ketan’s voice was on December 31, 2025. Mukesh Mehta said that Ketan spoke to his parents on New Year’s Eve, assuring them he was safe.

You Might Be Interested In

Having lost his phone, Ketan communicated via a colleague, an oiler named Pothi Diwakar. When the father recently managed to contact Diwakar, he was told that the IRGC had officially arrested 10 crew members, including Ketan.

The family has said they have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy. “The MEA asked for his passport details, which we provided immediately. But since then, there has been no update, no clarity, and no reassurance,” said Mukesh Mehta.

Meanwhile, Ketan’s mother, Rajni Mehta, is inconsolable. She has not spoken to her son in over two weeks and fears for his basic safety in an Iranian detention centre.

The family has made a direct, emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene personally.

“The matter is grave. Our son is innocent and was just doing his job. We beg the Prime Minister to use his diplomatic influence to bring our son back home before it’s too late,” the father pleaded.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: ‘Hindi Mein? Yeh Maharashtra Hai’: Aamir Khan Gets Shocked After He Is Asked To Speak In Hindi After Casting Vote In BMC Elections 2026, Reignites Language Row On Poll Day 

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iranIRGC

RELATED News

What Is Insurrection Act? Why Is Trump Threatening To Use It Over Anti-ICE Protests In Minnesota

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

Middle East Tensions Escalate: Why Iran’s Airspace Is Crucial For A Key East-West Route And How It Is Affecting Indian Airlines | Explained

Amid Deadly Anti-Khamenei Protests, India To Begin Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Unrest-Hit Iran Tomorrow As Situation Continues To Worsen

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

LATEST NEWS

BMC Elections 2026: Exit Polls Predict Big Win For BJP-Led Mahayuti, Here’s What Axis My India And JVC Say About Outcome

Aviation Safety Comes Under Scanner As Baggage Container Gets Sucked Into The Engine Of Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport, Here’s How It Happened

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani ‘Al-Madina’ Boat In Indian Waters After They ‘Attempted To Flee’, Nine Crew Members Detained

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

Our First Goal Is To Qualify For…’ Sophie Devine Backs Gujarat Giants As Team Eyes Strong New Season With ‘Realistic Targets

BMC Elections 2026: Voting Ends With 46-50% Turnout Across 29 Municipal Corporations, Says State Election Commission

The New Career Highway: How International Finance Certifications Fast-Track Indian Students to Global Roles

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

Farmaan Hasan Khan Earns Place in Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 for Social Impact

Kredily Launches One-Year Complimentary Bharat Payroll OS Plan as Labour Law Enforcement Tightens

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi
‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi
‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi
‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

QUICK LINKS