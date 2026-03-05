Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated from Middle East Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States has confirmed that more than 17,500 American citizens have safely returned from the Middle East since February 28, as Washington ramped up evacuation and assistance efforts amid growing security concerns. On Tuesday alone, over 8,500 Americans returned home, marking one of the largest single-day movements in recent weeks, according to a media note issued by the Department of State.

State Department Activates 24/7 Task Force for Citizens Abroad

Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson emphasized that many more Americans have left the conflict-hit region for Europe, Asia, or remain in transit back to the US. Through a 24/7 interagency task force, the State Department has assisted nearly 6,500 Americans with security guidance and travel support. Citizens seeking help are advised to contact the US Department of State at +1-202-501-1444 or enroll in STEP.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott also shared on X that the department is actively coordinating safe departure options: “The @StateDept is working 24/7 to identify, communicate, and facilitate options for American citizens to depart the Middle East.”

Secretary Rubio Advises Citizens in Gulf Nations and Israel

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided guidance for Americans in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, directing them to fill out a crisis intake form for departure assistance and available aviation and ground transportation options.

Airstrikes Continue Amid Regional Instability

Meanwhile, US Central Command confirmed that the Air Force continues to execute a high volume of airstrikes into Iran. The ongoing conflict, now in its sixth day since February 28, follows US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with counter-strikes targeting American and Israeli assets across the region.

The State Department reiterated its commitment to protecting US citizens.

