LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Over 17,500 Americans evacuated from the Middle East since Feb 28 as State Department and 24/7 task force coordinate departures. US airstrikes on Iran continue amid regional instability.

Middle East in Flames
Middle East in Flames

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 5, 2026 05:02:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated from Middle East Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States has confirmed that more than 17,500 American citizens have safely returned from the Middle East since February 28, as Washington ramped up evacuation and assistance efforts amid growing security concerns. On Tuesday alone, over 8,500 Americans returned home, marking one of the largest single-day movements in recent weeks, according to a media note issued by the Department of State.

State Department Activates 24/7 Task Force for Citizens Abroad

Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson emphasized that many more Americans have left the conflict-hit region for Europe, Asia, or remain in transit back to the US. Through a 24/7 interagency task force, the State Department has assisted nearly 6,500 Americans with security guidance and travel support. Citizens seeking help are advised to contact the US Department of State at +1-202-501-1444 or enroll in STEP.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott also shared on X that the department is actively coordinating safe departure options: “The @StateDept is working 24/7 to identify, communicate, and facilitate options for American citizens to depart the Middle East.”

You Might Be Interested In

Secretary Rubio Advises Citizens in Gulf Nations and Israel

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided guidance for Americans in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, directing them to fill out a crisis intake form for departure assistance and available aviation and ground transportation options.

Airstrikes Continue Amid Regional Instability

Meanwhile, US Central Command confirmed that the Air Force continues to execute a high volume of airstrikes into Iran. The ongoing conflict, now in its sixth day since February 28, follows US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with counter-strikes targeting American and Israeli assets across the region.

The State Department reiterated its commitment to protecting US citizens.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: American evacuationGulf crisisIran airstrikesmarco rubiomiddle east conflictmilitary operationsState Department assistanceTehran retaliationtravel disruptionsUS Citizens

RELATED News

Operation Epic Fury: US And Israel Almost To Achieve Complete Control Over Iran’s Airspace- Here’s What We Know So Far

Spain Denies and Pushes Back On US Claims, Stands Firm Against Middle East Strikes Amid Trump Tensions

Middle East in Flames: Tehran Says Over 1,000 Dead, No Ceasefire In Sight- Retaliation Underway, How Far Will This War Spread?

Will Trump’s Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton? Money, MAGA, And The May 26 Texas Showdown

Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

LATEST NEWS

2022, 2024, 2026 — The T20 World Cup’s Ultimate Kingmaker: Why India vs England Semi-Final Is The Luckiest Fixture In Cricket

Finn Allen Breaks Yuvraj Singh’s 19-Year-Old World Record – Full List of Records in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final vs SA

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: A Complete Breakdown of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Which Team Has the Edge

Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

NZ vs SA Semi-Final: Finn Allen Sets Fastest T20 World Cup Century Record, Overtakes Chris Gayle

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Who Could Be the Next CM Of Bihar? Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Triggers High-Stakes Political Drama

Finn Allen’s Blistering Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup 2026 Final With 9-Wicket Victory Over South Africa

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah One Wicket Away From Joining Elite List; Check Details

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict
Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict
Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict
Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

QUICK LINKS