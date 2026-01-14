Watch: Over 200 Sikhs Storm West London Flat to Rescue 16-Year-Old Sikh Girl Abducted And Gang-Raped By Pakistani Grooming Gang

West London witnessed a dramatic scene after more than 200 members of the Sikh community came together to free a teenage Sikh girl around 16 years old, who was allegedly abducted and by a Pakistani grooming gang. The gang allegedly abducted her and kept her in a flat where they subjected her to rape by 5-6 individuals.

The accused is said to be in his 30s and the incident took place in the Hounslow area. The suspect had started to form a relationship with the girl when she was around 13 years old. The Sikh Press Association described the relationship as suspicious.

According to reports, the suspect is known for suspiciously “befriending under-16s”. The community got to know about this and mobilised as they feared that the girl had been taken to the man’s flat and held against her family’s will. Over 200 members of the Sikh community gathered in West London to rescue a teen girl allegedly abducted by a Pakistani grooming gang, and the suspect was taken into police custody after hours of demonstrations.

Sikh community group confronts the man from grooming gang

According to the Sikh Press Association, the accused persuaded the girl to leave her family home when she turned 16. Police have so far been unable to help, as the accused exploited legal loopholes.

A video was posted by AK Media 47, a Sikh community group has gone viral which showed the large group surrounding the residence and holding demonstrations that lasted several hours where the girls’ parents were also present. Eventually, the man was taken into custody by the police. The video showed a man confronting a reportedly muslim man of Afghan origin. A neighbour described him as a “nasty man” and called him “disgusting” for fostering these relationships, she said she had seen him with a girl who looked like 12.

The Sikh Press Association and Local Sikh Groups such as Sikh Youth UK (SYUK), have also voiced frustration over what they perceive as legal and policing gaps in handling grooming cases, and there have been calls within the community for broader inquiries and greater protection for vulnerable children.

Grooming gangs have been a problem in Britain for a very long time

In June last year, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a national inquiry into grooming gangs responsible for the sexual abuse of thousands of girls across the UK. The announcement has marked a significant shift in the government’s stance on the issue.

Grooming gangs have been one of Britain’s most sensitive and politically charged scandals for a very long time. First exposed more than a decade ago, investigations revealed that organised groups, many of them predominantly Pakistani men, systematically groomed, trafficked, and raped vulnerable young white girls in towns including Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford, while repeated institutional failures allowed the abuse to continue unchecked for years.

