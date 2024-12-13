Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Over 2000 Cases Of Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh Within 15 Days After Sheikh Hasina Fled: CDPHR Releases Ground Report

The ground report revealed staggering statistics of violence: within four days of Hasina’s resignation, 190 cases of looting, 32 homes burned, 16 temples desecrated, and two rapes were reported. By August 20, 2,010 incidents of violence against Hindus, including the desecration of 69 temples and attacks on 157 families, had been recorded.

The Centre for Democracy, Pluralism, and Human Rights (CDPHR) releases a report shedding light on the unchecked ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Bangladesh following the illegal ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024.

The ground report revealed staggering statistics of violence: within four days of Hasina’s resignation, 190 cases of looting, 32 homes burned, 16 temples desecrated, and two rapes were reported. By August 20, 2,010 incidents of violence against Hindus, including the desecration of 69 temples and attacks on 157 families, had been recorded by human rights organizations. Despite hopes pinned on Md. Yunus’s Interim Government, sworn in on August 8, the atrocities against minorities intensified.

Addressing the event Titled “Bangladesh Minorities Under Siege: A Wake-Up Call for the International Community,” The speakers emphasized the silence of the global majority on the ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Bangladesh, calling it a “civilizational tragedy.” Dr. Prerna Malhotra, President of CDPHR, called for international intervention, stating, “The global majority remains silent on the persecution of Bangladeshi Hindus, who have now been reduced to a global minority.”

She further highlighted how state-backed violence has normalized genocidal slogans such as “Catch every Hindu, slaughter them” and recounted chilling incidents like the attack on a Hindu woman by 35 masked radicals and the lynching of a Hindu journalist in Mymensingh. “These atrocities are not isolated events but part of an orchestrated campaign to erase a community,” she said, urging governments worldwide to break their silence and act decisively.

Bangladesh Minorities Under Siege: A Wake-Up Call for The International Community

The contents of the report also revealed that as reported by ground level organisations from August to October, anti-quota protests left 33,000 injured and 818 dead. Additionally, 477 cases of violence against women and children, 96 attacks on journalists, and 146 minority houses vandalized have been documented. Mob violence has resulted in 63 deaths and 45 injuries within just three months.

The Security Implications for Bharat Historian Prof. Kapil Kumar warned of the geopolitical implications for India with the rise of radicalism in Bangladesh: “The atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh are a human rights crisis and a threat to Bharat’s security. From 1946’s Direct Action Day to now, ethnic cleansing persists. It’s time to show the world our resolve, as we did in 1971.”

A Call for Global Action

The CDPHR’s report paints a grim picture of the institutionalized persecution of Hindu minorities and political dissenters in Bangladesh. The speakers urged the international community to recognize the ethnic cleansing of Hindus as a crime against humanity and demanded immediate action to safeguard their lives and rights.

Filed under

