Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused the Pakistani state of implementing what it calls a deliberate and systematic campaign of genocide against the Baloch people, drawing attention to what it describes as serious and ongoing human rights violations. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the group has appealed to the international community to urgently examine the situation in Balochistan.

In a pamphlet released by the BYC, the organisation stressed that the right to life is universal and that denying this right to an entire nation on the basis of ethnicity, language or identity falls under the international definition of genocide. Citing United Nations frameworks, the pamphlet explained that genocide should not be seen as isolated or sporadic incidents but as a structured policy designed to eliminate a people either wholly or partially. The BYC outlined actions it says constitute “full genocide”, including mass executions, severe physical and psychological abuse, economic strangulation, famine, denial of healthcare, forced sterilisation and the removal of children from their communities. It further stated that “partial genocide” is evident in the targeted persecution of students, scholars, activists and women, alongside enforced disappearances and the suppression of language and cultural identity.

Economic, Environmental And Health Impacts Highlighted

The pamphlet argued that the presence of armed conflict in Balochistan does not provide Pakistan with any legal or moral justification for such actions. It referred to alleged daily killings, bodies found after abductions, reports of mass graves and custodial torture as signs of widespread violence. Beyond physical repression, the BYC accused authorities of weaponising economic policy. According to The Balochistan Post, it cited home raids, harassment at checkpoints, employment barriers, restrictions on border trade, land seizures and forced displacement as factors worsening poverty and food insecurity.

The group also warned of long-term environmental and health consequences. It alleged that uranium-related activity in Koh-e-Sulaiman, nuclear operations in Khuzdar and earlier nuclear tests in Chagai and Kharan have caused sharp increases in cancer and other serious illnesses. Coupled with inadequate healthcare, these conditions were described as a “silent” form of extermination. Framing its struggle as one of survival, the BYC urged Baloch people to protect their culture and language, avoid cooperation with state security forces and document abuses for international audiences, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

ALSO READ: After Australia’s Social Media Ban For U-16s, French President Emmanuel Macron Pushes Under-15 Ban, Says ‘We Must Protect Our Children’