LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has accused Pakistan of pursuing a systematic genocidal policy against the Baloch people, citing killings, enforced disappearances, economic repression, health crises and environmental damage, and urging urgent international attention.

Kech Protests Expose Pakistan’s Security Mess
Kech Protests Expose Pakistan’s Security Mess

Published By: Newsx Webdesk
Last updated: January 25, 2026 16:22:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused the Pakistani state of implementing what it calls a deliberate and systematic campaign of genocide against the Baloch people, drawing attention to what it describes as serious and ongoing human rights violations. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the group has appealed to the international community to urgently examine the situation in Balochistan.

You Might Be Interested In

In a pamphlet released by the BYC, the organisation stressed that the right to life is universal and that denying this right to an entire nation on the basis of ethnicity, language or identity falls under the international definition of genocide. Citing United Nations frameworks, the pamphlet explained that genocide should not be seen as isolated or sporadic incidents but as a structured policy designed to eliminate a people either wholly or partially. The BYC outlined actions it says constitute “full genocide”, including mass executions, severe physical and psychological abuse, economic strangulation, famine, denial of healthcare, forced sterilisation and the removal of children from their communities. It further stated that “partial genocide” is evident in the targeted persecution of students, scholars, activists and women, alongside enforced disappearances and the suppression of language and cultural identity.

Economic, Environmental And Health Impacts Highlighted

The pamphlet argued that the presence of armed conflict in Balochistan does not provide Pakistan with any legal or moral justification for such actions. It referred to alleged daily killings, bodies found after abductions, reports of mass graves and custodial torture as signs of widespread violence. Beyond physical repression, the BYC accused authorities of weaponising economic policy. According to The Balochistan Post, it cited home raids, harassment at checkpoints, employment barriers, restrictions on border trade, land seizures and forced displacement as factors worsening poverty and food insecurity.

You Might Be Interested In

The group also warned of long-term environmental and health consequences. It alleged that uranium-related activity in Koh-e-Sulaiman, nuclear operations in Khuzdar and earlier nuclear tests in Chagai and Kharan have caused sharp increases in cancer and other serious illnesses. Coupled with inadequate healthcare, these conditions were described as a “silent” form of extermination. Framing its struggle as one of survival, the BYC urged Baloch people to protect their culture and language, avoid cooperation with state security forces and document abuses for international audiences, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

ALSO READ: After Australia’s Social Media Ban For U-16s, French President Emmanuel Macron Pushes Under-15 Ban, Says ‘We Must Protect Our Children’

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: baloch-yakjehti-committeebalochistaneconomic repressionenforced-disappearancesenvironmental impactgenocide allegationshealthcare crisishuman-rights-violationspakistanThe Balochistan Post

RELATED News

What Is Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act And How Does It Plan To Combat Rising Hate Crimes Against Punjabis In The US? Explained

How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid By Netflix To Scale Taipei 101? 40-Year-Old Climbs All 101 Floors Of 1,667-Foot Skyscraper Without Safety Gears

Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

Why Did An Indian-Origin Man Go On A Killing Spree That Left Four Family Members Dead In US— What We Know So Far

Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Hiding In A Bunker Amid Fears Of US Attack? Latest Reports And Denials Explained

LATEST NEWS

Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

‘Black Swan’ Fame Natalie Portman Takes A Dig At Academy Over Snubbing Women-Directed Films At Oscars, Says ‘Not Getting Accolades’

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date LEAKED? Check Out Pre-Order Timeline, Sale Details, Price, And Strategy

‘Congratulations To Sycophants And Infiltrator Gang’: Rohini Acharya Takes A Dig At RJD As Tejashwi Yadav Named Party’s National Working President

Who Was Alok Singh, And Why Was He Murdered? Family Of Mumbai Professor Killed In Local Train In Broad Daylight Says, ‘Never Seen Him Get Angry’

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As Pakistan Name 15-Man Full Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid PCB-ICC Standoff

Hotspot 2 Much Box Office Collection Day 2: Vignesh Karthick’s Social Drama Sees Massive 3x Growth, Telugu Movie Earns Rs 24 Lakh After Slow Opening

Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

Two Months After Calling Off Wedding, Palash Muchhal Deletes Smriti Mandhana’s Posts From His Instagram Amid Rs. 40 Lakh Fraud Allegations

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention
Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention
Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention
Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

QUICK LINKS