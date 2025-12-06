LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here's What We Know

Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here’s What We Know

According to Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Pakistani forces launched attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

Representational image. (Image Credit: ANI/Reuters)
Representational image. (Image Credit: ANI/Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 04:30:25 IST

Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here’s What We Know

Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire along their border late on Friday, officials from both sides said, marking a new rise in tensions just days after peace talks failed to make progress. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

According to Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Pakistani forces launched attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. In response, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Prime Minister accused Afghan forces of carrying out “unprovoked firing” along the Chaman border, a key crossing point between the two countries.

Pakistan’s spokesman Mosharraf Zaidi said in a statement that the country remains “fully alert and committed to ensuring its territorial integrity and the safety of our citizens.” He added that Pakistan would continue to monitor the situation closely.

The exchange of fire took place just two days after a fresh round of peace talks between the two neighbours ended without any breakthrough. The discussions, held in Saudi Arabia last weekend, were aimed at strengthening a fragile ceasefire that both sides agreed to maintain. The talks were part of ongoing efforts led by Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to reduce tensions following a series of deadly clashes in October.

At the centre of the dispute is Pakistan’s accusation that Afghan-based militants have carried out several recent attacks inside its territory. Islamabad has claimed that these attacks include suicide bombings involving Afghan nationals. Kabul has strongly denied the allegations, saying Afghanistan cannot be held responsible for security failures inside Pakistan.

The border has remained a source of tension between the two countries for years, but the situation has become more volatile since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. October’s clashes, which left dozens dead, were the worst violence seen along the border in more than two years.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 4:30 AM IST
