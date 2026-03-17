LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Afghanistan news ayaan zubair bcci benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US Abu Dhabi news aging infrastructure bihar ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated sharply after a drone-like object was intercepted near a Pakistan Air Force base in Rawalpindi. Eyewitnesses reported an explosion in Chaklala, with visuals showing smoke rising from rooftops following the blast.

Drone intercepted near Rawalpindi PAF base as Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions surge after Kabul airstrike claims and denial. Photos: X.
Drone intercepted near Rawalpindi PAF base as Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions surge after Kabul airstrike claims and denial. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 17, 2026 09:24:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: A drone-like object was intercepted near a Pakistan Air Force base in Rawalpindi, with eyewitnesses from the city’s Chaklala area sharing visuals of an explosion near power lines. Videos circulating online showed smoke billowing from a rooftop following the blast.

According to local accounts, there were no casualties or reports of major damage. Witnesses also claimed that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets were scrambled overhead, while air defence systems carried out what appeared to be a “hard kill” of the drone at around 6:50 a.m. local time.

The incident comes amid a series of recent drone neutralisations that have been linked to the Taliban operating from Afghanistan. 

You Might Be Interested In

Rawalpindi Drone Incursion Follows Pakistan’s Airstrike In Kabul

The reported drone incursion took place shortly after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of carrying out a deadly airstrike in Kabul.

On Monday, Afghan authorities alleged that Pakistani strikes targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in the capital, killing at least 400 people. The claim has significantly escalated tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Pakistan Rejects Allegations Of Kabul Hospital Airstrike

Pakistan on Tuesday denied the accusations, calling them “false and misleading.”

According to Pakistan’s information ministry, as reported by Reuters, the country maintained that its airstrikes, also conducted in eastern Afghanistan, did not hit civilian sites.

Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post on X that the airstrike hit the hospital at around 9:00 p.m. local time.

He stated that large sections of the 2,000-bed facility were destroyed in the attack.

Fitrat added that the death toll had “so far” reached 400 people, with approximately 250 others reported injured.

Pakistan-Afghanistan War Escalates

The latest escalation marks one of the most severe rounds of fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent years.

The current phase of conflict began in late February, when Afghanistan launched cross-border attacks in response to earlier Pakistani airstrikes inside its territory.

The renewed clashes effectively disrupted a ceasefire brokered by Qatar in October, which had followed earlier fighting that killed dozens of soldiers, civilians, and suspected militants.

Pakistan has since declared that it is in “open war” with Afghanistan, signalling a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries.

Also Read: Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 9:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newshome-hero-pos-12kabulPakistan AfghanistanPakistan Afghanistan War Newspakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

‘Motivated, Biased’: India Slams USCIRF’s ‘Selective Targeting’, Opposes US CPC Tag, Sanctions Call on RAW, RSS

Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera

Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies

Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

Trump Questions Mojtaba Khamenei’s Whereabouts, Nobody Has Seen Him, Raising Health Speculation In Iran

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

Jannat Zubair Attacked? Laughter Chefs Fame, Brother Ayaan Face Alleged ‘Physical Assault’, Daylight Highway Chase Horror

IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

Timothee Chalamet Reveals Gritty First Official Look As Paul Atreides In Dune 3, Fans Speculate On Epic Challenges Ahead

NVIDIA DLSS 5 Officially Unveiled, Real-Time AI Neural Rendering Brings Stunning Photorealistic Game Graphics This Fall

Delhi Weather Today: AQI Drops To 119, GRAP Revoked; Snow In North, Heatwaves In South, And Rain Warnings Across States

Ishqan De Lekhe OTT Release Soon: Isha Malviya’s Romantic Journey, Find Out When And Where To Watch!

Trump Questions Mojtaba Khamenei’s Whereabouts, Nobody Has Seen Him, Raising Health Speculation In Iran

UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

QUICK LINKS