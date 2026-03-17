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Home > World > Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies

Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: A deadly airstrike in Kabul has left at least 400 people dead, with Afghanistan blaming Pakistan for the attack. The strike reportedly destroyed a drug rehabilitation facility.

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: 400 people killed by Pakistan in Kabul hospital airstrike. Photos: X.
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: 400 people killed by Pakistan in Kabul hospital airstrike. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 17, 2026 07:33:54 IST

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Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: At least 400 people were killed after an airstrike by Pakistan struck a drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul, Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesman said on Tuesday. The strike occurred around 9:00 pm local time on Monday, when loud explosions reverberated across the Afghan capital. The blasts triggered anti-aircraft fire, sending residents scrambling for safety. Many were outdoors at the time, having stepped out after breaking their daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hospital ‘Completely Destroyed’: Afghanistan Health Ministry

Afghanistan’s Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said the targeted facility, a treatment centre for drug addicts, was entirely destroyed in the attack.

“All parts of the drug treatment hospital had been destroyed,” he said, underlining the scale of devastation caused by the strike.

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Taliban Accuses Pakistan of Airspace Violation

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of carrying out the strike, alleging a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace.

In a post on X, Mujahid said, “We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity.”

Pakistan Rejects Taliban’s Allegations

Pakistan, however, denied the accusations. According to the country’s information ministry, the claim that its airstrikes hit a hospital in Kabul is “false and misleading,” Reuters reported.

Pakistan-Afghanistan War

The latest airstrike comes just hours after Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire along the border, leaving four people dead in Afghanistan. The ongoing clashes, now in their third week, mark the deadliest fighting between the two nations in recent years.

 Cricketer Rashid Khan Condemns Civilian Casualties

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan strongly criticised the reported airstrikes, expressing anguish over civilian casualties.

“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning,” he wrote on X.

Khan further called for international intervention, adding, “It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do.”

Also Read: Kabul Erupts In Chaos: Multiple Explosions Rock City As Residents Report Jets Hovering Over Afghan Capital

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 7:33 AM IST
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Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies
Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies
Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies
Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies

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