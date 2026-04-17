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Home > World News > Pakistan Crisis: Murree Daytime Murder Fuels Protests, Highlights Policy Failures

Pakistan Crisis: Murree Daytime Murder Fuels Protests, Highlights Policy Failures

A young man was gunned down in broad daylight, while another suffered critical injuries in Murree, triggering widespread anger among residents.

A young man was gunned down in broad daylight, while another suffered critical injuries in Murree, triggering widespread anger among residents. Photo: AI Generated
A young man was gunned down in broad daylight, while another suffered critical injuries in Murree, triggering widespread anger among residents. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 17, 2026 17:00:55 IST

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Pakistan Crisis: Murree Daytime Murder Fuels Protests, Highlights Policy Failures

A young man was shot dead in broad daylight, while another was seriously injured in the Patriata police station area of Murree. The incident sparked anger among local residents, according to The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the victim, identified as Abdullah, was shot dead in a brazen attack, raising serious concerns about the worsening law and order situation in the region. The injured individual was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he remains in critical condition.
In the immediate aftermath, furious locals and members of the bereaved family staged a protest, accusing law enforcement agencies of negligence. Demonstrators carried Abdullah’s body to Patriata Chowk in the bustling bazaar area and placed it on the main road, effectively blocking traffic.

The protest soon escalated into a sit-in, with a large number of residents joining in. Protesters voiced frustration over what they described as an inadequate and delayed response from the police. They alleged that officers failed to arrive promptly at the crime scene, allowing the perpetrators to escape and further deepening fear within the community.

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Chanting slogans and demanding justice, the demonstrators insisted that their protest would continue until senior police officials reached the site and assured concrete action. The situation remained tense for several hours, disrupting normal life in the area.

The protest was eventually called off after police authorities assured the crowd that those responsible for the killing would be apprehended soon. However, scepticism remained among residents regarding the effectiveness of such assurances, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Locals expressed grave concern over what they see as a growing pattern of violence in Murree, warning that unchecked crime is eroding public safety. They urged higher authorities to take immediate and decisive measures to restore order, ensure the protection of life and property, and hold those involved accountable, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

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Pakistan Crisis: Murree Daytime Murder Fuels Protests, Highlights Policy Failures

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Pakistan Crisis: Murree Daytime Murder Fuels Protests, Highlights Policy Failures
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