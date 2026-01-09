Pakistan Defence Minister’s Shocking Remarks: Khawaja Asif Wants US To Kidnap ‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’ Netanyahu Over Gaza Crisis | Watch

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sparked widespread outrage and diplomatic unease on Thursday after he suggested that the United States should “kidnap” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and bring him to trial for Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Speaking during a live television interview, Asif described Netanyahu as the “worst criminal of humanity” and claimed that no atrocities in recorded history match those committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

Asif’s Controversial Call on Live TV

During an interview on Geo TV, Khawaja Asif said that if the US truly believed in human rights and justice, it should seize Netanyahu in the same way Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was allegedly captured.

“The US should kidnap Netanyahu and bring him to trial if they believe in humanity,” Asif said, adding that global powers selectively enforce international law based on political interests.

Khawaja Asif’s statement sounds less like innocence & more like convenient amnesia. This is the same govt that nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — now pretending US is a neutral judge of “humanity” ready to arrest Netanyahu. 1/3@husainhaqqani @SalmanKNiazi1 @theRealYLH pic.twitter.com/k5powevGGK — Sameena Sultana (@SameenaSultan16) January 9, 2026







‘Biggest Criminal in History,’ Says Asif

Doubling down on his remarks, the Pakistan defence minister claimed that Israel’s actions against Palestinians were unprecedented in human history.

“No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000 to 5,000 years. He is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal,” Asif said, directly holding Netanyahu responsible for the ongoing war in Gaza.

References to ICC and Global Accountability

Asif cited the International Criminal Court (ICC) to justify his statements, claiming that the court had already taken action against Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant. Arrest warrants issued in November 2024 remain under legal and diplomatic scrutiny.

The minister argued that countries should enforce international law consistently rather than ignore it for political convenience.

Interview Cut Short After Sensitive Remarks

The interview took a dramatic turn when Asif appeared to imply that those supporting Netanyahu should also be held accountable. At that point, senior journalist Hamid Mir intervened, called for a break, and later indicated that Asif would not continue on air.

The move was widely seen as an attempt to prevent further escalation, particularly given Pakistan’s delicate diplomatic engagement with Washington.

Turkey Mentioned, ‘Pakistanis Are Praying,’ Says Asif

Asif also floated the idea of Turkey abducting Netanyahu and bringing him to Ankara, saying that “Pakistanis are praying for it.” His remarks come amid strained relations between Israel and Turkey, marked by diplomatic clashes and trade restrictions since 2024.

Pakistan has never recognised Israel and has consistently supported the Palestinian cause. However, Asif’s comments come at a sensitive time as Islamabad seeks to recalibrate its relations with the US while managing regional and global pressures.

The remarks have triggered sharp reactions across political and diplomatic circles, with observers warning that such statements could complicate Pakistan’s foreign policy balancing act.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jacques Moretti? Owner Of Swiss Ski Resort Bar Detained After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire Killed 40