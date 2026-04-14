Pakistan Essential Drug Price Crisis: Insulin, Thyroid and Medicines See Massive Hike, Doctors Issue Serious Warning

The prices of seven essential medicines, including insulin, have surged significantly, sparking fresh concerns among patients and healthcare professionals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The sharpest increase has been recorded in insulin, a crucial medication for diabetes management. The cost of an insulin injection device has more than doubled, rising from PKR 2,200 to PKR 4,720. This steep hike is expected to place a heavy burden on thousands of diabetic patients who rely on regular doses to maintain stable blood sugar levels and prevent serious complications.

Everyday Medicines Also See Price Hike in Pakistan

Prices of other commonly used medicines have also increased. A pack used for indigestion and acidity has gone up from PKR 530 to PKR 620. Likewise, vitamins and nutritional supplements, often prescribed for recovery and deficiencies, now cost PKR 510 compared to the earlier price of PKR 480, as reported.

The price of medicine used to treat Vitamin B deficiency has gone up from Pakistani Rs 500 to Rs 600. Patients with thyroid disorders will now have to pay Pakistani Rs 290 for a drug that previously cost Pakistani Rs 85, marking an increase of over 240 per cent. In the same way, the price of medicine used for treating typhoid has risen from Pakistani Rs 805 to Rs 930.

The revised prices were approved by the concerned regulatory authorities and have already come into effect at local pharmacies in Peshawar. Several other life-saving medicines have also seen price hikes, although exact details of those increases were not immediately available. Patients and pharmacists in Peshawar have expressed serious concern over the latest rise.

Patients Fear Skipping Treatment Amid Rising Costs

“Many diabetic patients, especially the elderly and those from low-income families, are already finding it difficult to afford insulin,” a local pharmacist said on condition of anonymity. “This doubling in price may force many to skip doses or turn to cheaper, and sometimes substandard, alternatives, which can be extremely risky,” the TET report highlighted.

Doctors have cautioned that such frequent and steep increases in medicine prices could result in reduced adherence to treatment, leading to a rise in complications and hospital admissions. The spike in drug prices comes at a time when the cost of living is already high due to inflation and ongoing economic challenges. Families with chronic patients are particularly at risk, as monthly spending on medicines may now take up a large share of their income, TET reported.

Health experts have urged the government to reconsider the recent price hikes and explore options such as subsidies or financial relief for patients who depend on these essential medicines. They have also called for stricter oversight to ensure that no substandard drugs enter the market amid the growing demand for cheaper alternatives, as noted in the TET report.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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